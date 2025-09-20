Lagos Police Apprehend Vehicle Vandalism Syndicate Leader Disguised as Security Operative

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Jude Onuoha, the alleged leader of a vehicle vandalism syndicate operating in residential estates. The gang used fake security uniforms and a modified car jack to deceive residents and security guards, gaining access to steal high-value vehicle parts. Police are pursuing other suspects and urging vigilance.

The Lagos State Police Command has successfully dismantled a vehicle vandalism syndicate, arresting its alleged leader, Jude Onuoha. The 46-year-old suspect, posing as a security operative, masterminded the gang's operations across multiple residential estates within the state.

According to a statement released by DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command, the group employed elaborate deception tactics to gain access to properties, subsequently targeting high-value vehicles for parts removal. The meticulous nature of their crimes, coupled with their deceptive methods, has prompted increased vigilance among law enforcement and the general public alike. The swift action by the police signifies a commitment to combating organized crime and protecting citizens' property.\The gang's modus operandi involved the use of fake security uniforms, giving them the appearance of legitimate authority. They further equipped themselves with a modified Mercedes car jack, cleverly designed to mimic the appearance of a firearm. This was utilized to intimidate security personnel and unsuspecting residents, thereby facilitating entry into estates. Once inside, the criminals specifically targeted expensive vehicles, including Toyota Hilux, Toyota Highlander, Lexus 650, Mercedes-Benz models, and other SUVs. They would meticulously dismantle these vehicles, stealing valuable components like brainboxes, tapping glasses, intricate wiring systems, side mirrors, and various control devices. The operation highlights the sophistication and calculated planning employed by criminal organizations, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive security measures and heightened awareness. The police are intensifying investigations to apprehend all other members of the gang and their accomplices, underlining the seriousness with which this criminal activity is being treated.\DSP Oluseyi has emphasized the necessity for enhanced vigilance and collaboration between residents, estate managers, and security personnel. He has urged the public to exercise extreme caution and avoid granting unrestricted access to individuals claiming to be security operatives without proper verification. This includes not only checking for identification but also seeking confirmation of their authenticity from the relevant authorities. Residents should be encouraged to liaise directly with their local Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to confirm the legitimacy of any security personnel requesting entry into their estates. Where there is any doubt or suspicion, the police have instructed residents to immediately refer the individuals to the nearest police division. The police are determined to ensure that all those involved in these crimes are brought to justice. Efforts are underway to prevent similar incidents, and residents are urged to participate by reporting any suspicious activities or persons to the police. The collaboration between the police and the public is considered crucial in safeguarding communities and upholding the rule of law





