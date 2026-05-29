Lagos Opens New Driver Training Centers in Oshodi and Apapa

LASDRI establishes new facilities in high-traffic areas to boost driver education and road safety.

The Lagos State Drivers Institute ( LASDRI ) has opened two new training centers in Oshodi and Apapa to address the growing need for driver education and road safety training.

These facilities, located at the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Secretariat in Oshodi and at No. 5, Adele Road, off Warehouse Road in Apapa, were strategically chosen due to the heavy traffic and high vehicle activity in these corridors. General Manager Afusat Tiamiyu emphasized that motorists in these areas require specialized training to navigate dense traffic, avoid accidents, and comply with regulations. The institute faces increasing demand for structured, comprehensive programs that teach vehicle handling, defensive driving, and traffic rules.

Formal driver education is crucial for understanding road signs, lane discipline, and avoiding sanctions. Additionally, professional training enhances hazard perception and spatial awareness, which are vital for safe driving near heavy-duty vehicles, especially in the Apapa corridor. Both Oshodi and Apapa are major commercial and transportation hubs with complex traffic patterns, BRT lanes, and commercial bus activities, necessitating experienced instructors to teach drivers how to anticipate unpredictable behavior and navigate congestion safely.

Director Munirudeen Bajulaiye added that each center can accommodate about 25 trainees per session and includes administrative and convenience spaces





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LASDRI Driver Training Road Safety Oshodi Apapa Traffic Regulations Defensive Driving Nigeria

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