Defense lawyers challenge the prosecution's first witness in the Akinloye Ademola and Sheriff Salami murder trial, arguing he cannot present hearsay as personal knowledge.

Legal proceedings in a high-profile murder case in Lagos began with an immediate procedural conflict between the prosecution and defense teams. The trial of four men accused of killing Prince Akinloye Ademola and Sheriff Ishola Salami opened on Thursday at the Lagos State High Court in Igbosere. Senior Advocate Olalekan Ojo (SAN) led the defense challenge by questioning the legal standing of the first witness presented by the state.

Objection Raised Against Investigative Testimony

The primary objection concerned the scope of evidence allowed from Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nosiru Isiaka. Ojo argued that the investigating officer must distinguish between facts he personally observed and information gathered from other sources during the inquiry. The defense maintained that the police officer was not present when the alleged murders occurred in the Ajiran area of Lagos State.

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Consequently, the lawyer insisted that Isiaka should restrict his testimony to investigative steps he personally undertook. He further stated that the officer must clearly separate established facts from statements or accounts made by other individuals. This intervention disrupted the prosecution's opening testimony and set up an early legal battle over the admissibility of evidence.

Defendants and Legal Representation in Court

The four defendants standing trial are Sefiu Fatai, known as Fabo; Yusuf Ismail, alias Bariga; Tajudeen Ahmed, also known as Ahmed Ajiran; and Bode Ajose. They are facing charges before Justice Abdul-Raheem Muyideen of the Lagos State High Court. The court session included multiple legal teams representing the accused parties in this complex criminal matter.

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The Lagos State prosecution team was led by Solicitor-General Adebayo Haroun. The defense teams included O. Ajanaku and R.O. Owolabi. Senior Advocate Ojo and Gbenga Ojo represented the third defendant, while M. Familola appeared for the fourth defendant. Each legal team played a distinct role in the procedural challenges raised during the initial hearing.

Prosecution Narrative and Arrest Details

During his evidence-in-chief, ASP Isiaka outlined the investigative steps taken by Special Squad 1 of the Lagos State Police Command. He informed the court that the police arrested the first and second defendants, Fatai and Ismail, as part of the initial operation. These arrests formed the basis of the state's case against the accused individuals.

The witness further testified that technical teams from the office of the Inspector-General of Police assisted in locating the third defendant. These investigations led to the arrest of Tajudeen Ahmed in Ajiran, located in Lagos' Ajah area. The prosecution intended to use this testimony to establish the sequence of events leading to the apprehension of all suspects.

Dispute Over Hearsay and Voluntary Statements

The legal conflict intensified when the defense objected to how the witness presented information allegedly obtained from others. Ojo argued that an investigating officer may testify about the investigation but should not present statements by others as direct evidence of unwitnessed events. This stance aimed to prevent hearsay from influencing the court's perception of the case facts.

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Responding to these challenges, Solicitor-General Haroun urged the court to dismiss the objections. He argued that the court is the appropriate authority to determine whether statements were properly obtained and voluntarily made by the defendants. Haroun also contended that objections regarding the second and fourth defendants were unwarranted as they were not mentioned in the relevant portion of the witness's evidence.

Adjournment and Scheduled Judicial Review

Despite the arguments from both sides, the proceedings were interrupted by the need for judicial consideration of the legal points raised. Other defense lawyers also raised objections to various aspects of the witness's testimony, further complicating the initial phase of the trial. The judge decided to defer the ruling on these procedural matters to a later date.

Justice Abdul-Raheem Muyideen adjourned the matter until 25 November to rule on the objections raised by the defense. This delay will determine which parts of the police testimony can be admitted as evidence. The outcome of this ruling will likely shape the trajectory of the subsequent stages of the murder trial.