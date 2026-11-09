Lagos targets 90 to 95 per cent flood control success, warns drainage encroachers

Lagos State has intensified enforcement against encroachment on drainage channels and public rights-of-way, with Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab saying the state is targeting 90 to 95 per cent success in flood mitigation, up from the current 75 to 80 per cent.

The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on encroachment on drainage channels and public infrastructure, saying it is targeting between 90 and 95 per cent success in its flood mitigation efforts.

Commissioner Inspects Strategic Locations

Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, gave the warning during an inspection of strategic locations across the state. The inspection was to assess reported cases of encroachment, verify drainage alignments, verify construction compliance and address residents complaints. It covered the Oregun Mixed-Use Scheme, Odo Iya Alaro by Opebi Link Bridge, Modupe Johnson Crescent off Adeniran Ogunsanya, Surulere, and Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 Estate, Ikoyi.

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At the Oregun Mixed-Use Scheme, property owners with valid government approvals and Certificates of Occupancy had complained about encroachment on the System 1 drainage alignment and the occupation of their properties by auto mechanics. Wahab said the government would re-establish the boundaries of the affected properties. He said the move was to protect legitimate landowners and ensure they had unhindered access to their assets, adding that the mechanics occupying the land had been directed to vacate.

He said government-approved land titles remain secure, provided owners comply with the conditions and boundaries attached to their allocations. Wahab said: If you buy a government title or a government scheme, it is the most secure scheme you can have. We are here to reassure property owners, establish their boundaries, and ensure that those with legitimate titles can access their assets. We have also told the auto mechanics to leave peoples land.

LSDPC Construction Found Compliant

At Modupe Johnson Crescent, Surulere, the commissioner addressed a petition alleging that a construction project by the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation had encroached on the right-of-way of a drainage channel discharging into a culvert. He said the ministry invited the LSDPC Managing Director and his team for a joint physical assessment. According to him, measurements taken in the presence of stakeholders and journalists showed that the construction was outside the drainage right-of-way and that no encroachment had occurred.

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He also said the culvert was constructed in line with the design and approval of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources. Wahab said: We took physical measurements in the presence of everybody, so it was not something done in secret. The findings showed that the project was not anywhere near the right-of-way, and there was no encroachment on our drainage channel.

Osborne Foreshore Estate Inspection

At Osborne Foreshore Phase 2 Estate, Ikoyi, the team inspected a disputed construction site at Abba Court, Mahogany Close, following complaints by residents about alleged drainage obstruction and environmental violations by the developer, Kenshad International Limited. The inspection followed controversy over an earlier visit by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, who was reportedly denied access to the premises on October 31 after waiting outside the locked gates for more than 30 minutes.

Wahab said the latest visit followed concerns residents raised during a meeting with the Deputy Governor after the monthly environmental sanitation exercise. He recalled that the government had previously inspected the location and established that the drainage structure was not encroaching on the states drainage alignment but was designed to discharge into the Simpson Channel. He said the latest visit was to reassure residents further, stressing that the culvert was constructed for safety and should not be removed.

Officials examined the drainage arrangements and the positioning of high-tension electrical cables. Wahab said the assessment found no violation of approved requirements that could compromise communal safety, adding that the cables were sufficiently distanced from the structure and no environmental infraction was established. Wahab said: This is our third time coming to that particular project point, and there are no encroachments.

I was here with the Deputy Governor last Saturday, after the sanitation exercise, and there were no encroachments on our own alignment. We came here to reassure ourselves, and the findings remain the same. On concerns about undeveloped government-allotted lands and the possible occupation of such spaces by illegal structures, Wahab said issues relating to development timelines and possible revocation of land titles were within the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Lands.

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Flood Mitigation Success Rates

He advised affected landowners to approach the agency for clarification on the conditions attached to their titles. Speaking on flood mitigation ahead of the next rainy season, the commissioner said the state had recorded between 75 and 80 per cent success in its flood abatement initiatives. He said Lagos was targeting 90 to 95 per cent through sustained infrastructure investment and enforcement.

He cautioned against expecting a complete elimination of flooding, explaining that Lagos coastal location, low-lying areas, rising sea levels and tidal movements made some communities vulnerable to temporary flash floods. He noted that some areas are situated below sea level. Wahab said: Over the past few months, we have stated that we have achieved 75 to 80 per cent success with respect to flooding.

But you cannot have 100 per cent success against flooding unless you want to play the ostrich. Lagos is a coastal state, and some areas are below sea level. These are scientific realities that we must acknowledge. He explained that tidal locks, which occur when rising water levels prevent stormwater from discharging freely into larger water bodies, could cause temporary flooding during intense rainfall.

He urged residents to remain calm during such occurrences, noting that floodwaters would recede once drainage systems could discharge effectively. Wahab said the infrastructure being deployed was resilient enough to help the state deflood substantially and strengthen its resilience. He identified the year-round deployment of the Emergency Flood Abatement Gang, investment in resilient drainage infrastructure, the ban on Styrofoam food containers and efforts to phase out single-use plastics as key interventions.

He said the measures were designed to tackle the root causes of flooding, particularly the blockage of drainage channels by waste and plastic materials. He urged residents to stop indiscriminate waste disposal, respect drainage setbacks and report suspected encroachments, stressing that public cooperation remained essential to effective flood management. He also advised residents to take precautions against the prevailing hot weather by staying hydrated and drinking enough water.

He disclosed that subsequent inspection exercises would cover Olusosun and Solus II as the government sustains efforts to protect drainage infrastructure and build a more flood-resilient Lagos.