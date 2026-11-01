Lagos Maternal Health Policy Gaps Bar Access to Care

Lagos State maternal and newborn health policies face implementation hurdles. Funding, transport, and environmental barriers limit care access despite existing frameworks.

Maternal and newborn health policies in Lagos State are facing significant implementation challenges that limit access to essential medical care. Advocates and stakeholders recently identified critical gaps in funding, service delivery, and policy provisions during a recent advocacy program. These issues prevent women from receiving timely and adequate medical attention during pregnancy and childbirth. The concerns were highlighted at a Birth Justice Advocacy programme organized by the Lead Foundation and the International Center for Environmental Health and Development ( ICEHD).

Funding And Service Delivery Barriers

Stakeholders discussed how the mere existence of healthcare policies and facilities does not guarantee access to services. Participants emphasized that financial constraints, transportation difficulties, and environmental obstacles remain major impediments. Victor Adewoye, an ICEHD programme officer, stated that the engagement aimed to identify these policy gaps and establish clear advocacy priorities. He noted that the initiative serves as a starting point for discussions that bring participants' experiences together to inform decisions and strengthen partnerships.

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The organization collaborated with the state Ministry of Health to identify gaps relating to maternal and neonatal health, disability, and overall access to care. Specific documents reviewed during the presentations included the revised National Strategic Health Development Plan for 2023 to 2025 and the National Birth Defects Surveillance Guideline for Lagos State. These documents were central to understanding the current landscape of health policy implementation in the region.

Emergency Care And Financial Obstacles

Bowei, a stakeholder at the event, explained that emergency obstetric care is often framed around the availability of facilities. However, she pointed out that women may still be unable to use these services due to high costs, distance from clinics, transport issues, limited opening hours, and informal fees. She stated that advocacy recommendations have been developed to address these specific barriers identified in the review. The team intends to continue engaging the ministry and the primary healthcare board with these findings.

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Dr Francis Balogun, Head of the Department of Community Health at Lead City University, highlighted several factors affecting care. He cited financing, staffing shortages, transport, referral arrangements, and accountability as key issues. He emphasized that these structural problems significantly impact the quality and reach of maternal and newborn health services in Lagos State. His comments underscored the need for systemic changes beyond just policy existence.

Environmental Risks And Climate Impacts

Dr Muritala Sunkanmi, Climate Desk Officer at Lagos State Ministry of Health, identified funding, manpower, and coordination as major implementation challenges. He explained that health policies often fail to translate into action when programmes compete for limited funding. Additionally, personnel are frequently moved between areas, and workers lack the capacity to implement policy provisions at the service-delivery level. He also explained how environmental conditions disrupt maternal and newborn healthcare significantly.

Flooding can prevent women from reaching health facilities and stop health workers from getting to work. Rain-related power interruptions further affect facilities that lack alternative electricity supplies. Dr Sunkanmi noted that extreme heat and air pollution are other environmental pressures contributing to these challenges. These concerns remain relevant to the policy review because environmental health, climate risks, and disability were not adequately addressed in the examined documents.

Policy Implementation And Future Priorities

Olasumbo Adeboboye, Director of Nursing Service for district III at Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, raised concerns about the effects of rising heat. She specifically highlighted the vulnerability of pregnant women and nursing mothers to these conditions. She argued that healthcare systems need to prepare for these environmental challenges rather than relying on discussions alone. Practical preparedness is essential to protect these vulnerable groups during extreme weather events.

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Dr Kelvin Otumunye, Project Manager for the Safe Motherhood Project under the Lagos State Ministry of Health, stressed the importance of using reliable evidence. He called for claims about the treatment of pregnant women to be supported by survey findings. He urged stakeholders to use Lagos-specific data when discussing the state to ensure accurate policy development. The discussions pointed to priorities including financial accessibility, strengthened referral systems, adequate staffing, and accounting for environmental risks.