Lagos market vendors report weak sales ahead of Eid al‑Kabir amid rising food and livestock prices

Traders in Lagos say customer turnout is unusually low this Eid season as many families struggle to afford tomatoes, rams and cows, prompting communal purchases and concerns over livelihoods.

Lagos markets are experiencing a noticeable dip in customer traffic as the Muslim community prepares for the Eid al‑Kabir holiday, according to a series of interviews conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Traders who normally see a surge in sales during the festive period reported that this year's demand is far below expectations. One vendor from the Cele neighbourhood, Mrs Patience Akpan, explained that shoppers appear to be more focused on enjoying the public holiday than on purchasing traditional festive foods. She recounted a recent phone call to a regular customer who admitted that she could not afford to buy the usual Sallah provisions because cash was tight.

Akpan noted that a fifty‑kilogram basket of tomatoes, which typically moves for between eighty thousand naira and one hundred forty thousand naira depending on the variety, has not attracted the usual buyers. She added that the stalls displaying rams for sacrifice remain largely empty, a stark contrast to previous years when the market was packed with livestock traders.

Another well‑known seller, known locally as Iya Amina, echoed the sentiment, pointing out that even though tomato prices have slipped slightly, overall footfall remains low. Two weeks ago a fifty‑kilogram basket of tomatoes fetched about one hundred twenty‑one thousand naira, while a twenty‑five‑kilogram crate now sells for around forty thousand naira, yet the reduction in price has not translated into higher sales.

Iya Amina expressed concern that many consumers are simply unable to find the money needed to restock their kitchens for the holiday, and she hopes to at least break even after the season ends. The financial strain is also being felt by the faithful who must purchase sacrificial animals. Residents from different parts of Lagos shared their worries about the soaring cost of rams and cows.

Mr Yusuf Abubakar, a resident of Ikeja, said that families are now pooling resources to buy a single ram and share the meat among several households. He recalled that last year families could afford larger animals, but this year the limited purchasing power forces them to adopt communal buying arrangements.

Similarly, Mr Remilekun Bello described how the price of a sizable ram has climbed to four hundred fifty thousand naira, while a small cow now sells for between eight hundred thousand and one million naira. The escalating costs have led many people to celebrate the feast in groups rather than individually, a shift that underscores the broader economic pressures affecting Lagos consumers.

These observations highlight a convergence of factors - from reduced disposable income to higher commodity prices - that are curbing the traditional surge in market activity typically associated with Eid al‑Kabir. Traders fear that the low patronage could jeopardise their livelihoods, while consumers worry about maintaining cultural and religious practices amidst financial constraints





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