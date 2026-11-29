Lagos residents accuse the Shangisha Landlords Association of violating a government directive by moving trucks into Magodo Estate to dump industrial waste.

A conflict has erupted within the Magodo residential area of Lagos, Nigeria, centering on allegations that industrial waste is being transported and dumped in violation of a government-imposed suspension. The Magodo Residents Association has formally accused the Adebayo Adeyiga family and its associates, identified as judgment creditors, of bypassing a directive issued by the Lagos State Government. This directive, aimed at maintaining security and exploring sustainable access solutions, was reportedly disregarded when trucks entered the estate on Saturday, 29 November 2026.

Alleged Violation of Government Suspension Directive

The Magodo Residents Association issued a statement signed by its leadership detailing how trucks, allegedly accompanied by police personnel, entered the estate to convey industrial waste through its streets. This action directly contradicted an agreement reached during a stakeholders' meeting convened by the state government on Thursday, 26 November. The association explicitly stated that the movement of these vehicles occurred despite the clear instruction to suspend such activities for a period of one week. Residents expressed outrage that the directive, which was intended to allow the government time to formulate a solution to access issues, was ignored so shortly after its communication.

Also read Lagos government intervenes in Magodo-Shangisha dispute, orders release of arrested persons

Environmental Risks and Waste Dumping Claims

Residents described the material being transported as semi-decomposed refuse, which they allege was dumped in nearby wetlands within the estate. The Magodo Residents Association warned that this alleged dumping poses a severe threat to groundwater quality, particularly during the dry season. They emphasized that the wetlands in question serve as a critical aquifer recharge zone for boreholes that supply drinking water to the community. The association argued that the contamination of this water source represents a significant public health risk and a breach of environmental safety standards that requires immediate investigation.

Government Intervention and Security Measures

The dispute was precipitated by reports of a disturbance at the estate's entrance gate on Wednesday, 25 November 2026. In response, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, convened a meeting with representatives of the Magodo Residents Association, the Shangisha Landlords Association, and relevant government officials. During this meeting, the government directed the judgment creditors, represented by the Shangisha Landlords Association, to suspend truck movements for one week. The state also deployed police officers to the estate's entrance to maintain security and prevent further confrontation between the parties involved.

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Conflict Over Access and Land Allocation

The core of the disagreement involves access to alternative land allocated to the Judgment Creditors by the Lagos State Government. The government's directive was designed to provide a buffer period to explore sustainable solutions for these access challenges. The meeting attended by commissioners for Physical Planning and Urban Development and Police, along with representatives of the police Zone 2 command and the Lagos State Task Force, concluded with a mandate for the immediate release of any suspects detained over the earlier incident. The government scheduled another stakeholders' meeting to be held after the one-week suspension period to communicate its proposed long-term solution.

Resident Demands for Immediate Accountability

The Magodo Residents Association has called on Lawal Pedro to intervene directly to ensure the Adeyiga family and its associates comply with the government's directive. They have also urged the Lagos Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, and relevant environmental agencies to investigate the alleged transportation and dumping of industrial waste. The residents demand a thorough assessment of the potential environmental and public health implications of the dumping. Furthermore, they have asked the Commissioner of Police to ensure that the officers deployed to the estate remain impartial and do not facilitate any further breaches of the government's suspension order, emphasizing the need for strict adherence to the law and public safety protocols.