Rising maintenance costs squeeze rental income in Eko Atlantic and Oniru, forcing landlords to choose high vacancies or pivot to short-let models in Lagos.

Property owners and landlords within Eko Atlantic City, Oniru, and the broader Lagos waterfront corridor are confronting a severe financial squeeze caused by soaring service charges and high vacancy rates. The escalating costs required to maintain luxury residential developments are significantly eroding rental income, thereby reducing the long-term attractiveness of conventional letting arrangements for investors. This growing disparity between the revenue generated from rents and the operational expenses of property management is creating a difficult investment environment, particularly for those who have deployed substantial capital into high-end apartments without securing commensurate returns.

Service Costs Squeeze Rental Profit Margins

Landlords are finding that the annual financial obligations for maintaining their properties have become so substantial that conventional residential leasing is no longer a viable primary income source. According to a real estate broker operating in Victoria Island, the net profit for a landlord is severely compressed when service charges consume the majority of the rental income. The broker noted that when annual service charges range from N12 million to N20 million, while achievable long-let rent is only between N25 million and N35 million, the financial margin left for the property owner is minimal or negative.

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This imbalance is driving a strategic shift in how property owners manage their assets. Rather than reducing the rental price to attract tenants while still covering the heavy burden of service charges out of pocket, many landlords are choosing to leave their flats empty. Alternatively, they are pivoting to short-let arrangements which charge between $400 and $700 per night, aiming to offset the high fixed costs through higher nightly rates and potentially lower duration of tenancy.

High Maintenance Fees Across Premium Locations

A detailed analysis of the Lagos service charge market published by Brick & Click Realty in August 2026 highlights the scale of these maintenance burdens across premium residential locations. The report indicates that annual service charges for one- and two-bedroom apartments in serviced Oniru developments range between N1.2 million and N2.5 million. For larger three-bedroom apartments in the same area, the estimated annual charges increase significantly, ranging between N2 million and N4 million.

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The financial burden is even more pronounced in exclusive areas such as Banana Island. For apartments with four bedrooms and above, the estimated annual service charges in serviced Oniru developments range between N3.5 million and N6 million. In contrast, four-bedroom and larger apartments in the highly sought-after Banana Island developments command annual charges between N7 million and N12 million. These figures represent indicative market estimates that underscore how recurring operational expenses constitute a massive portion of the property ownership cost.

Rising Energy and Labor Costs Drive Up Prices

The pressure on landlords is not limited to Lagos but is part of a broader trend driven by rising costs of energy, labor, imported equipment, and maintenance materials. Adetoun Otepola, Chief Executive Officer of Solid Foundation Group, identified diesel as a primary contributor to the escalating costs of maintaining properties. She explained that diesel is essential for powering common areas, water treatment plants, security systems, and other critical infrastructure within residential and commercial developments.

With the price of diesel continuing to climb, Otepola noted that maintenance costs are on a steady upward trajectory. She added that rising prices of lubricants, spare parts, and logistics, coupled with increasing wage demands for staff, are further compounding the financial burden on facility managers. These operational pressures explain why maintaining luxury developments has become increasingly expensive, especially when residents expect uninterrupted power supply, treated water, functioning elevators, and round-the-clock security.

Impact on the New Victoria Island Corridor

The properties most affected by these trends are concentrated along the stretch linking Ahmadu Bello Way, Oniru, Eko Atlantic City, and Bluewater Okunde. This emerging luxury real estate corridor, described by Palton Morgan Holdings in its September 2026 Editorial Guide as the New Victoria Island, has attracted considerable investor attention. The area is supported by ongoing infrastructure developments and expectations surrounding the 47.47-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

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While land values in this corridor have recorded substantial appreciation, the operational realities of managing these assets have become increasingly complex. The combination of high capital appreciation and high recurring costs means that investors are reassessing their strategies. The challenge now lies in balancing the prestige and potential value growth of these locations against the immediate cash flow pressures created by unsustainable service charges and vacancies.