Stakeholders at the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Week in Lagos urge Nigerian youths to create jobs through enterprise rather than seeking employment, highlighting key success factors.

Stakeholders have called on Nigerian youths to prioritize entrepreneurship over paid employment, positioning enterprise development as a vital engine for wealth creation, innovation, and national economic growth. This directive was delivered during the 2026 Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) Youth Entrepreneurial Dialogue held in Lagos, under the theme 'Entrepreneurs Thrive Here'.

Lagos Event Drives Youth Enterprise

The dialogue was organized by the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), and the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN) Nigeria. The event convened young people, policymakers, and business leaders to discuss strategies for transforming ideas into viable businesses. The primary objective was to create economic opportunities that allow participants to become job creators rather than job seekers.

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Funding And Skill Development Needs

Dr. Olawale Anifowose, the managing director of GEN Nigeria, stated the dialogue connects aspiring entrepreneurs with necessary knowledge, mentorship, and funding opportunities. He noted the initiative aims to equip participants with entrepreneurial skills and strengthen business plans. The goal is to expose attendees to business growth resources required for establishing sustainable enterprises.

Success Stories And Waste Management

Mobilaji Ogunlende, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, emphasized human capital development. Represented by Mr. Ayomide Damilola Dacosta, he challenged youths to solve everyday problems instead of waiting for jobs. He cited PiggyVest, Moniepoint, and OPay as examples of solving unmet needs. Waste management was also highlighted as a key area with over 1,000 students developing innovative products from waste materials.

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Challenges And Private Sector Roles

Mrs. Winifred Shokpeka, Acting Director of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), NYSC, highlighted the collaboration between the NYSC and EDC. She called for increased private-sector participation in providing seed funding and mentorship. This support is essential to help young entrepreneurs establish and sustain their businesses in a competitive market.

Academic Knowledge And Practical Solutions

Dr. Kunbi Wuraola, Director of Policy and Partnerships for Africa at NewGlobe, urged graduates to translate academic knowledge into practical solutions. Recalling her start in a toast bread business while studying Microbiology at the University of Lagos, she highlighted initiative. Similarly, Mr. Chibuike Aguene, CEO of Bildup, challenged participants to address genuine market needs and create value through practical problem-solving.