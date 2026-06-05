Lagos Launches N2.5 Million Tree-Planting Prize to Combat Extreme Urban Heat

As part of its 2026 World Environment Day activities, the Lagos State Government has introduced a N2.5 million prize to encourage residents to plant and care for trees, directly addressing its designation by the UN as a city at risk of extreme 50°C temperatures. Special Adviser Olalekan Rotimi-Akodu announced the "Me and My Tree" initiative, which offers free seedlings and rewards the best-maintained tree after one year. The move accompanies Lagos's signing of the UNEP's "50 Cities at 50°C" pledge and highlights a broader strategy including transport integration, a health adaptation plan, and a legacy of planting over seven million trees to build resilience against severe heat and climate impacts.

The Lagos State Government has announced a significant environmental initiative ahead of the 2026 World Environment Day , introducing a prize of 2.5 million naira to motivate residents to participate in tree-planting and nurturing efforts.

This program is a direct response to the city's inclusion in a United Nations list of 50 urban centers globally that could face extreme temperatures up to 50 degrees Celsius. The announcement was made by Olalekan Rotimi-Akodu, Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, during the official commemoration event held at the Johnson Jakande Tinubu Park in Ikeja.

The celebration's theme, "Inspired by Nature for Climate, For Our Future," underscores a strategic shift towards nature-based solutions to combat climate change and enhance urban resilience. As part of this year's activities, the government will plant 500 trees and launch a novel campaign named "Me and My Tree.

" This campaign will distribute free saplings to volunteers who commit to caring for their assigned tree for a full year. At the end of the period, the individual with the healthiest, most thriving tree will be awarded the substantial cash prize. Rotimi-Akodu detailed that the program aims to foster a personal sense of responsibility and long-term stewardship for the urban forest.

He emphasized that Lagos is also formally joining the UN Environment Programme's "50 Cities at 50°C" pledge, adopting the localized title "Lagos Rising Against the Urban Heat Island" to synchronize its adaptation strategies with the international coalition focused on mitigating perilous heat levels. The adviser laid out the severe climate realities confronting the metropolis, citing World Meteorological Organisation data confirming 2024 as the warmest year recorded and 2025 as the third warmest.

He explained that the confluence of climate change, explosive urbanization, and population growth strains the city's systems, leading to higher greenhouse gas emissions, drastic loss of green cover, and consequent temperature rises. This urban heat island effect, he warned, critically undermines public health through increased cases of heat stress, dehydration, and respiratory illnesses, while also hampering economic productivity, straining energy grids, and degrading air quality and overall living standards.

To counter these multifaceted threats, the state is pursuing a multi-pronged adaptation agenda. A central pillar is the development of an integrated, low-emission transport network, expanding Bus Rapid Transit, rail, and waterway services to alleviate the city's notorious traffic congestion and promote cleaner mobility alternatives. This builds upon a long-standing legacy of re-greening; since 2009, collaborative efforts involving the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency, schools, communities, and civil society have successfully planted over seven million trees.

Furthermore, the administration has crafted a dedicated Lagos State Health Adaptation Plan spanning 2026 to 2030. This plan is designed to fortify the healthcare system's capacity to handle climate-induced health pressures by improving disease surveillance, embedding climate risk assessments into health planning, and boosting access to care for the most vulnerable populations. Rotimi-Akodu stressed that achieving true climate resilience is a collective endeavor beyond governmental action, stating, "The story of Lagos has always been one of innovation, ambition and resilience.

Today, as we confront the realities of climate change, that story continues.

" Reinforcing the global urgency, Dr. Eleni Myrivili, Global Chief Heat Officer for UNEP, UN-Habitat, and the Atlantic Council's Climate Resilience Centre, who addressed the gathering remotely, declared extreme heat a defining urban challenge of our era. She clarified that this is not a distant hypothetical but a present-day reality, driven by interconnected factors like insufficient green infrastructure, transportation emissions, and extensive heat-absorbing concrete surfaces.

For many cities, the mercury may approach 50 degrees Celsius, while others face different but equally severe heat-related thresholds, making adaptive action an immediate necessity for urban centers worldwide





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lagos Tree Planting Urban Heat World Environment Day Climate Change 50 Cities At 50°C Environmental Sustainability N2.5 Million Prize Me And My Tree UNEP Climate Adaptation Extreme Heat Resilience Nigeria

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Troops kill 50 ISWAP terrorists in Northeast - The Nation NewspaperThe Nation Newspaper Troops kill 50 ISWAP terrorists in Northeast

Read more »

Champions League: 'You can't win it in next 50 years'Manchester United icon, Patrice Evra, has once again ridiculed Arsenal following their defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris

Read more »

Seven killed, 50 huts razed in Bauchi farmers–herders clashSeven killed and 50 huts razed in a violent Bauchi clash between farmers and herders in Darazo LGA. Police deployed, investigation ongoing.

Read more »

2027: Over 50% of our candidates emerged through consensusThe Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, has said that more than 50% of its candidates for the 2027 general elections emerged through consensus. Featuring in

Read more »