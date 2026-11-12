Lagos Launches Be Safe Initiative to Curb Digital Sextortion

A new partnership between the Oil Producers Trade Section and local foundations launches the Be Safe initiative in Lagos to protect students from online predators and sextortion through classroom education.

The Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and partner foundations have officially introduced the 'Be Safe initiative' in Lagos, a comprehensive program designed to combat sextortion, cyberbullying, and digital exploitation among teenagers. The initiative was formally launched during a sensitisation workshop attended by students drawn from schools across Lagos, marking a significant step in addressing the rising tide of online crimes affecting young people in the state.

Core Mechanism Of Digital Safety Training

This educational framework was conceived to help teenagers navigate the internet with caution and responsibility by exposing participants to specific methods for safeguarding their personal privacy online. The curriculum is structured to teach learners how to identify online predators and seek redress through lawful channels when they become victims of abuse, ensuring they have practical tools for self-defense in the digital sphere.

Also read FG launches initiative to boost farm production, trains 1,884 extension agents, security specialists

Under the initiative, learners will be taught about the legal and emotional fallout associated with circulating explicit content, issuing threats, peddling falsehoods, and demanding money under the guise of possessing nude images. The training emphasizes that silence only emboldens perpetrators, charging students facing blackmail to utilize official reporting channels rather than suffering quietly in isolation.

Stakeholder Positions And Ethical Arguments

Fadeyi stated that the partnership offers his organization a platform to take its values campaign directly into classrooms, stressing that national reorientation must start with young people whose lives are heavily shaped by social media platforms. He argued that public conversations about Nigeria's challenges often focus solely on leadership failure, while personal ethics and everyday behavior are frequently overlooked in the discourse.

Advertisement

Fadeyi decried a prevailing culture where people prefer to record victims at accident scenes rather than intervene, noting that some individuals weaponize online platforms to bully, defame, and extort others. He cautioned that without deliberate education on digital ethics, the increasing number of Nigerians connected to the internet could compound existing social problems and erode community trust.

Impact On Students And Parental Guidance

Child protection specialist and Executive Director of Stop the Abuse Against Women and Children Foundation, Toyin Ndidi Taiwo-Ojo, advised parents to regulate their children's access to internet-enabled devices to mitigate risks. She noted that minors are highly susceptible to online manipulation because they lack the life experience to detect danger masked as friendship, making parental oversight critical for safety.

Taiwo-Ojo pointed out that the convenience of giving phones to children for learning or to keep them engaged comes with grave implications, including the risk of cyberbullying and grooming for sexual exploitation. She warned that some victims have even gone ahead to commit suicide due to the psychological trauma inflicted by online harassment and digital abuse.

Regulatory Recommendations And Next Steps

Lagos State University of Education (LASUED) don, Associate Professor Shade Adeyemi, tasked parents and caregivers with enforcing online limits and showing genuine interest in what their wards consume on the internet. Adeyemi said it is naive to assume that children only browse for academic purposes, as many platforms harbor predators, drug marketers, and explicit content merchants who target vulnerable users.

Advertisement

The expansion of digital opportunities and risks makes digital boundary-setting essential for children's mental health and safety, requiring a collaborative effort between educators, parents, and policymakers. The Be Safe initiative aims to establish these boundaries through sustained educational outreach, ensuring that students are equipped to handle the complexities of the modern digital landscape.