Lagos State AIDS Control Agency unveils a strategic 10-year roadmap for 2027-2036 and begins ARV distribution to ensure sustained HIV treatment amid shifting global funding.

Folakemi Animashaun, Chief Executive Officer of the Lagos State AIDS Control Agency, announced the immediate distribution of Antiretroviral medicines procured by the Lagos State Government to ensure uninterrupted treatment for people living with HIV. This strategic move was disclosed during a news conference in Lagos on Thursday to herald activities for the 2026 World AIDS Day commemoration, marking a significant step in the state's public health strategy.

Lagos State AIDS Control Agency Strategic Shift

Ms Animashaun clarified that the increased budgetary allocation and medicine procurement demonstrate the state's commitment to domestic ownership and sustainability of its HIV response amid changing global funding conditions. She emphasized that the agency's goal is not to replace partnerships but to build a stronger foundation for them and ensure that essential HIV services remain protected whenever external funding arrangements change.

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The announcement serves as a direct response to the need for long-term stability in healthcare delivery, ensuring that critical services for HIV prevention, treatment, and care are not disrupted by fluctuations in international aid. This approach aligns with global trends where local governments are increasingly taking the lead in sustaining health initiatives previously dependent on foreign donors.

HIV Testing Statistics and Maternal Health Data

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency presented consolidated HIV testing records showing 387,558 negative results and 7,584 positive results. Ms Animashaun clarified that these figures represented reported test results and should not be interpreted as new infections or necessarily as unique individuals, providing a clear context for the data presented to the public and stakeholders.

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Maternal health programs recorded 156,122 new antenatal care clients and 156,109 negative HIV test results among pregnant and breastfeeding women. These statistics highlight the extensive reach of the agency's outreach efforts, particularly in protecting vulnerable groups and preventing mother-to-child transmission of the virus through early detection and intervention.

Community-based services also recorded 25,167 HIV tests among persons aged 15 years and above between January and October, with 1,166 positive results. Ms Animashaun stated that these figures demonstrate the scale of the state's interventions but stressed that the ultimate measure of success was the number of people linked to treatment, retained in care, and achieving improved health outcomes.

Sustainability Roadmap and Future Implementation

On the topic of sustainability, Ms Animashaun disclosed that Lagos State has advanced the development of a 10-year HIV Response Transition and Sustainability Roadmap covering the period from 2027 to 2036. This roadmap will provide a comprehensive framework for strengthening domestic financing, healthcare delivery, human resources, medicines and diagnostics, programme information, community participation, and institutional accountability over the next decade.

The proposed roadmap is expected to be formally launched by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the World AIDS Day Symposium scheduled for 1 December, subject to necessary approvals. The symposium will also feature the formal presentation of antiretroviral medicines procured by the state government, signaling a renewed commitment to local resource mobilization.

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Collaboration and Stigma Reduction Initiatives

The Lagos State AIDS Control Agency is strengthening collaboration with ministries, departments and agencies, healthcare institutions, development partners and community organisations to improve programme implementation, coordination and accountability. Ms Animashaun added that supportive supervision and data-quality activities have been undertaken to identify gaps in service documentation, referrals, programme reporting and continuity of care.

She further emphasized the importance of protecting the dignity and rights of people living with HIV, noting that stigma and discrimination remain significant barriers to accessing healthcare. Her statement reinforced the agency's message that no one should be afraid to seek healthcare because of their HIV status and no one should be denied dignity because of a health condition.

The integration of HIV services into routine healthcare, particularly maternal and child health, tuberculosis and other essential services, is also a key component of the agency's strategy. This holistic approach aims to reduce the burden on specialized clinics and ensure that HIV care is accessible as part of general health services, thereby promoting broader public health resilience.