Lagos Land Dispute: Court of Appeal Appeals Block C of O Issuance

546 judgment creditors accuse Lagos State Government of issuing a Certificate of Occupancy to Chief Adebayo Adeyiga despite pending appeals, threatening proprietary interests.

Fifty-four judgment creditors have launched a formal challenge against the Lagos State Government regarding the issuance of a single Certificate of Occupancy for 549 plots in Shangisha. The creditors argue that this administrative move by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's administration occurs while two critical appeals remain pending before the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division. They contend that the issuance of this title threatens their proprietary interests and attempts to pre-empt a judicial decision on rightful ownership.

Pending Appeals Block Title Issuance

The core of the disagreement rests on two ongoing legal battles that have not yet reached a final resolution. The first appeal, numbered CA/L/1005M/2018, involves Chief Adebayo Adeyiga and others against the Military Governor of Lagos State. This case challenges an interlocutory ruling that limited Adeyiga's authority to represent only six members out of the 549 judgment creditors. Adeyiga had previously claimed representation over all beneficiaries, a claim the lower court restricted. The second appeal, CA/LAG/CV/117/2026, involves Mrs Ogunsola Dawodu and others against the Executive Governor of Lagos State. This case contests a decision by Justice Lawal Alebiosu, who refused to order individual allocations or direct that titles be issued to the Registered Trustees of the Shangisha Landlords Association. The creditors assert that proceeding with the Certificate of Occupancy while these specific appeals are active violates the legal principle of lis pendens, which prohibits dealings with disputed property that could prejudice ongoing litigation.

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Historical Origins of Shangisha Conflict

The roots of this complex land dispute trace back to 1984 and 1985 during the military administration of Gbolahan Mudashiru. The Lagos State Government demolished properties belonging to the Shangisha Landlords Association, which the members had acquired and developed prior to the demolition. The landlords maintained that these properties stood on land designated for a public project. Following unsuccessful efforts to resolve the matter through direct negotiation, the association filed Suit No. ID/795/88 in the Lagos State High Court. On December 31, 1993, the court ruled decisively in favor of the landlords. The judgment declared them entitled to preferential treatment in the allocation or reallocation of plots in Shangisha Village and ordered the government to allocate 549 plots to them. This decision was subsequently affirmed by the Court of Appeal on September 25, 2001. The legal battle intensified when the Lagos State Government appealed to the Supreme Court. On February 10, 2012, the Supreme Court dismissed the state's appeal, thereby upholding the lower courts' decisions and cementing the creditors' right to the plots. Despite this finality, implementation issues remained unresolved for over a decade.

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Stakeholder Positions on Allocation Method

The conflict escalated significantly in April 2024, when the Supreme Court declined the Lagos State Government's request to reopen its earlier decision. Instead, the apex court encouraged the parties to resolve outstanding implementation issues amicably. However, disagreements over distribution methods persisted. Chief Adebayo Adeyiga allegedly demanded that all 549 plots be allocated exclusively to himself and two associates. The majority of the judgment creditors rejected this proposal. They insisted that individual titles be issued to the respective beneficiaries or that the plots be allocated to the Registered Trustees of the Shangisha Landlords Association for equitable distribution among bona fide members. These stakeholders formally conveyed their position to the Land Use and Allocation Committee. They also made direct representations to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu regarding the equitable treatment of all judgment creditors. Efforts to reach a consensus reportedly collapsed during the administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, leading to the parallel litigation currently before the Court of Appeal.

Attorney-General Lawal Pedro Faces Scrutiny

Lawal Pedro, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, has come under intense professional scrutiny regarding his role in the allocation process. The landowners accuse him of taking contradictory positions on the issuance of the title. Specifically, they point to his interaction with the Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee, where he reportedly assured the body that administrative action on the title's issuance had been suspended. However, the petitioners allege that Pedro directed the Executive Secretary of the Land Use and Allocation Committee to issue title documents to Adeyiga's faction. In his response to the petition, Pedro acknowledged issuing the directive but maintained that he subsequently ordered the suspension of administrative action due to the pending litigation. The creditors argue that the issuance of the Certificate of Occupancy undermines these claims and creates a fait accompli before the appellate courts can decide the competing claims. They view the current actions as a direct threat to the integrity of the pending legal processes and their eventual rights to the land.