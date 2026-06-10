Lagos Issues Ebola Prevention Advisory for Hospitality Venues Amid Outbreak in East Africa

Lagos State Safety Commission directs hotels, restaurants, and event centers to enhance hygiene and safety protocols following Ebola outbreaks in the DRC and Uganda, stressing no current cases in Nigeria but urging precautionary measures due to the city's status as an international travel hub.

The Lagos State Government has issued an advisory to operators of high-density public venues, including hotels, nightclubs, event centers, lounges, and restaurants, urging them to enhance hygiene and safety protocols to prevent potential Ebola transmission.

The directive from the Lagos State Safety Commission follows an outbreak of the virus in parts of Central and East Africa, particularly the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, where over 40 confirmed deaths have been reported. Although no cases of Ebola have been confirmed in Lagos or anywhere in Nigeria, the state's position as a major international gateway and commercial hub necessitates proactive measures to protect residents and visitors.

The commission emphasized that the advisory is a precautionary step amid intensified biosecurity screening at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport by federal authorities. The statement, signed by Director-General Lanre Mojola, outlined specific requirements for hospitality establishments. These include increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfection using hospital-grade disinfectants on high-touch surfaces such as countertops, door handles, handrails, menus, and payment terminals.

Management teams are also required to train staff to recognize early symptoms of illness, implement daily health checks, and enforce a strict stay-at-home policy for any employee exhibiting fever. Venues must designate temporary, well-ventilated isolation areas for patrons or staff who suddenly become seriously ill, pending medical evacuation.

Additionally, operators should manage crowd sizes to avoid overcrowding and ensure adequate ventilation in enclosed spaces. Safety inspectors will intensify compliance and support visits across the state. Any suspected medical emergency involving severe fever or illness must be immediately isolated and reported via Lagos State health emergency hotlines: 08023169485, 08033565529, or 07000SAFETY. The World Health Organization describes the current Bundibugyo strain of Ebola as a severe and often fatal form.

As of May 30, WHO and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention reported 43 confirmed deaths across the DRC and Uganda, with 349 suspected deaths recorded. Ebola is believed to originate from fruit bats and spreads to humans through contact with bodily fluids or secretions from infected wildlife. While the immediate risk in Nigeria is low, the advisory underscores the importance of vigilance given the city's status as a travel hub.

Health authorities previously inspected screening and emergency response facilities at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport to strengthen surveillance and rapid response capacity. The commission called on operators to remain calm, vigilant, and fully cooperative. This measure aligns with global efforts to contain the spread of the disease, which has no proven cure but can be managed with supportive care and experimental vaccines.

The advisory aims to prevent a repeat of the 2014 Ebola outbreak that severely impacted West Africa, including Nigeria, which recorded several cases but successfully contained the virus through robust contact tracing and isolation measures. Public health experts stress that early detection and infection control in high-contact settings are critical to stopping transmission. The Lagos State Safety Commission's directive represents a proactive public health strategy, leveraging the hospitality sector's role as a first point of contact for international visitors.

By mandating these measures, the state seeks to balance economic activity with health security, ensuring that the commercial hub remains safe without undue panic





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