Lagos intensifies safety inspections and seizes damaged life jackets, operators directed for repairs

Lagos Waterways and Sanitation Agency (LWASA) conducted strengthened safety inspections at major ferry terminals in the state, leading to the seizure of 120 damaged life jackets.

Intensified safety inspections underway at major Lagos ferry terminals to curb risks of life jackets, operators directed for repairs LAGOS WATERWAYS AND SANITATION AGENCY (LWASA) has intensified safety inspections across major ferry terminals and jetties across Lagos State, leading to the seizure of 120 damaged life jackets during an enforcement exercise aimed at improving waterways safety.

The inspections covered major terminals and jetties including Ipakodo, Bayeku, Ijede, Ebute Ero, Liverpool, Sabokoji, Alex and Coconut, with officials focusing on boat seaworthiness and compliance with life jacket safety regulations. LWASA said the damaged life jackets were immediately removed from circulation to prevent risks to passengers and enforce strict adherence to waterways safety standards. According to the agency, while several vessels met required safety standards, some operators were directed to carry out repairs and improvements to achieve full seaworthiness.

LWASA stressed that strict enforcement of safety measures concerning vessel conditions and the quality of life jackets remained non negotiable. The Authority added that enforcement operations would continue across ferry terminals and jetties in the state to ensure full compliance with waterways regulations. LWASA also reminded operators of their legal obligation to maintain seaworthy vessels and provide certified and functional life jackets for passengers.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to promoting a safer, more reliable and well regulated waterways transportation system across Lagos State. Abuja doctor reveals a unique way to permanently cure weak erection, small and shameful manhood, and infertility issues without side effects within a short period. EXPOSED AT LAST: Lagos Based Doctor Uncovers The Hidden Secret Mystery, To Enhance A Small Penis Size, Cure Weak Erection, Treat Premature Ejaculation, Reverse Low Libido, & Boost Your Bedroom Performance, All At Once!!

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