Lagos Intensifies Environmental Enforcement, Records Over 10,000 Arrests in Year

The Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, has disclosed that 10,634 environmental offenders were arrested across the state within one year as part of intensified enforcement activities aimed at promoting environmental sanitation and restoring order. The arrests were made by the state agencies as part of the intensified enforcement drive to address various environmental violations. The Commissioner noted that the state government has made significant commitments to building a cleaner, healthier, flood-resilient, and environmentally sustainable megacity in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda.

The Lagos State government has intensified enforcement activities aimed at promoting environmental sanitation and restoring order across the state, with 10,634 environmental offenders arrested within one year.

The arrests were made by the state agencies as part of the intensified enforcement drive to address various environmental violations. According to the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, the state government has made significant commitments to building a cleaner, healthier, flood-resilient, and environmentally sustainable megacity in line with the THEMES Plus Agenda.

The Commissioner noted that the ministry intensified enforcement operations through its agencies, leading to the arrest and prosecution of offenders involved in environmental violations, illegal trading, highway crossing, open defecation, and improper waste disposal. The ministry also intensified monitoring and enforcement activities against indiscriminate waste disposal and environmental violations, and has enhanced the waste-to-wealth initiative with the signing of 12 new partnerships on environmental sustainability.

The state government has also taken steps to manage waste through strategic partnerships and recycling initiatives. The Commissioner stated that the state has commissioned the Ikosi Waste-to-Energy Biodigester Plant to convert organic waste into electricity, cooking gas, and agricultural fertiliser. The assessment also noted that the state sustained its ban on Styrofoam and single-use plastics, adding that 137,530.94kg of PET plastics had been removed from the environment through recycling and recovery initiatives.

The Commissioner also highlighted that the state retains its position as Nigeria's top-performing state in climate governance for the second consecutive year, and successfully hosted the 2025 Lagos International Climate Change Summit. On climate governance, the Commissioner noted that over 100 air quality monitoring sensors had been installed across the state, while cleaner fish processing technology was introduced in Makoko to reduce smoke emissions and improve public health outcomes.

On flood control, the Commissioner disclosed that the ministry maintained and cleaned primary drainage channels covering 76 kilometres and secondary channels spanning 178 kilometres across the state. The Commissioner also added that emergency flood abatement operations were carried out across flood-prone areas covering approximately 210 kilometres. The Commissioner concluded that the achievements in sanitation, waste management, environmental enforcement, climate action, and drainage infrastructure demonstrated the commitment of the Sanwo-Olu administration to improving the quality of life of Lagos residents.

According to the commissioner, the state agencies have continued to intensify enforcement activities, removing illegal traders and squatters, and issuing environmental abatement notices across the state





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