Lagos State House of Assembly examines 210 agencies for financial compliance, highlighting sanctions against ministries with audit queries and procurement failures.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has commenced public sittings to examine the 2025 Auditor-General's report, placing approximately 210 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) under legislative scrutiny over financial compliance, project execution, and asset management. The two-week exercise in Alausa, Ikeja, marks a significant escalation in the oversight of public funds by state lawmakers.

Constitutional Basis For Legislative Scrutiny And Audit Review

The Lagos State House of Assembly invokes Section 125 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to verify that public funds appropriated by the House were expended in accordance with due process during the 2025 fiscal cycle. Kehinde Olaide Joseph, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts (State) and representative of Alimosho Constituency 02, opened the proceedings by clarifying that this review is a constitutional duty aimed at blocking revenue leakages.

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Joseph emphasized that the review is neither a witch-hunt nor an attempt to intimidate accounting officers but is strictly intended to strengthen fiscal discipline in line with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's directive to ensure transparency in government operations. The committee's mandate is to look at the books, verify the money expended, and confirm that due process was followed in all transactions.

The chairman noted that this is the fourth such review since he assumed leadership of the committee. He stated that the lawmakers have already observed varied levels of compliance, with some agencies presenting perfect books while others were found to have violated financial regulations and given marching orders to provide evidence.

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Specific Agencies Flagged For Financial Irregularities And Procurement Errors

The Public Accounts Committee raised significant red flags across several agencies on the opening day, including the Ministry of Justice family, which comprises the Office of the Public Defender, the Citizens' Mediation Centre, and other sub-agencies. The Lagos State Water Management Office and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources were also subjected to intense questioning regarding their financial stewardship.

Officials at the Department of State Services (DSS) variant or similar security agency in the Lagos context, referred to as DSVA in the records, were queried over the expenditure of 14,615,000 naira on office furniture and response equipment meant for desk officers. The committee noted that these items remained undelivered or stored due to a lack of office space across local government areas, highlighting a disconnect between procurement and logistical readiness.

Joseph cautioned the agency against procuring equipment before securing functional workspaces, warning that repeat infractions would attract sanctions. The Citizens' Mediation Centre was also queried over a 99.93 per cent total expenditure performance, which exceeded the state benchmark of 92.9 per cent. The panel warned that such over-performance could indicate unauthorized spending in breach of Section 313 of the Lagos State Financial Regulations.

Project Delays And Asset Register Failures Trigger Sanctions And Explanations

The committee flagged widespread failure among agencies to maintain updated fixed asset registers outside of motor vehicles. This omission was described as a direct contravention of Sections 2209 and 2219 of the Lagos State Financial Regulations, exposing the state to potential asset loss and mismanagement. Lawmakers ordered strict compliance to rectify these systemic issues.

Slow-paced projects valued at approximately 2.5 billion naira, awarded between 2014 and 2022, were heavily scrutinized for exceeding their completion periods. The committee ordered management to submit a detailed written explanation alongside the names of contractors, chief executives, and supervising engineers involved in these stalled projects.

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Furthermore, the panel demanded information on the status of any terminated contracts associated with these delays. At the Citizens' Mediation Centre, lawmakers asked for an explanation regarding a resolution rate of 10,651 out of 36,000 cases received during the year, alongside five outstanding payment vouchers that remain unresolved.

Next Steps In The Oversight Process And Timeline For Compliance

Closing day disclosures indicated that close to 20 MDAs had already appeared before the committee on the opening day. Joseph noted that while turnout was encouraging, agencies with audit queries must present verifiable documentary proof within stipulated timelines. The committee has established clear deadlines for responses to avoid further escalation.

The Chairman affirmed that if any erring officer is unable to provide evidence for expended funds, the House has processes for sanctioning such officers and will not hesitate to do the needful. This approach ensures that accountability mechanisms are enforced rigorously across all 210 monitored entities.

The public sittings are scheduled to continue over the next two weeks, with a focus on resolving outstanding queries and ensuring that all financial irregularities are addressed before the final report is submitted to the state legislature for further action.