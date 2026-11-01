Lagos High Court Restrains EFCC from Arresting Honda Nigeria Management, Over 200 Others

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of the Lagos High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the EFCC from arresting or detaining Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited, their executives, dealers, distributors, business associates, and more than 200 other applicants pending the determination of a substantive suit.

The Lagos State High Court in Igbosere has restrained the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) from arresting or detaining the management of Honda Manufacturing (Nigeria) Limited, Honda Automobile Western Africa Limited, their executives, dealers, distributors, business associates, and more than 200 other applicants in connection with a pending investigation.

Justice Olukayode Ogunjobi of the Lagos Judicial Division granted the interim injunction on Wednesday, October 28, 2026, after entertaining an application moved by the applicants' counsel, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), who led Akinwale Irokosu, A. Apara, and T. Aluko. The applicants approached the court to protect their fundamental rights, alleging threats of arrest and detention, repeated invitations for questioning, and other actions they said could infringe on their personal liberty, freedom of movement, and right to privacy.

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Applicants Seek Restraint On Arrests

In their application, they sought orders restraining the commission, its officers, agents, and anyone acting on its behalf from arresting, detaining, or otherwise interfering with their personal liberty until the substantive suit is determined. They also asked the court to prevent the EFCC from compelling them or their officers to attend further questioning, issuing additional invitations to certain applicants, dealers, distributors, and business associates, or subjecting them to harassment, intimidation, or threats of arrest.

The applicants further asked the court to restrain the commission from arresting or detaining any individual applicant solely because they failed or were unable to honour further invitations issued in connection with the investigation. They also sought protection for individual applicants who might be unable or unwilling to honour further invitations issued by the commission.

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Court Grants Injunction Against EFCC

Additionally, they urged the court to bar the EFCC from taking any action to restrict their liberty without complying with the Constitution, the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, and other applicable laws. In ruling on the application, Justice Ogunjobi granted the first prayer for an interim injunction, holding that the order also covered the reliefs sought in prayers two to six.

The application was brought under Sections 34, 35, 37, 40, 43, and 46 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and relevant provisions of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act.