Lagos Gubernatorial Debate Candidates Detail Housing and Economic Plans

Lagos governorship candidates Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, Obafemi Hamzat, Funso Doherty, and Adedeji Doherty debated key issues ahead of the February 6, 2027 election.

Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress unveiled a comprehensive housing strategy during the live televised debate for the upcoming Lagos State governorship race. The candidate stated his administration would construct 100,000 housing units within a four-year period to address the severe shortage of residential properties in Nigeria's commercial capital. This ambitious target directly responds to the Lagos State Government's estimate of a 3.3 million unit housing deficit.

Debating Key Policy Challenges

The debate, organized by the Nigeria Debate Consortium and broadcast live on Sunday, November 8, featured four primary contenders for the February 6, 2027 governorship election. The panel included Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour representing the African Democratic Congress, Obafemi Hamzat of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Funso Doherty of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, and Adedeji Doherty of the Peoples Democratic Party. Moderators Seun Okinbaloye from Channels Television and Nifemi Oguntoye from TVC News guided the discussion on critical issues such as the economy, housing, transportation, infrastructure, health, and flooding.

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Rhodes-Vivour Proposes Luxury Tax

Rhodes-Vivour argued that the misgovernance by the ruling All Progressives Congress, which has held power in Lagos since 1999, is responsible for the state's current systemic challenges. He outlined a specific funding mechanism for his housing promise, stating he would implement a luxury tax to generate the necessary revenue. The candidate also proposed legislation requiring landlords to provide tenants with at least six months' notice before raising rent, while pegging the maximum percentage increase allowed within a specific timeframe.

Development in Ibeju-Lekki Axis

The candidate further pledged to develop the Eastern Foreshore area around the Ibeju-Lekki axis. Critics noted a potential contradiction between this centralized development focus and his broader promise to decentralize growth across the state. The Ibeju-Lekki region is already recognized as one of the fastest-growing areas in Lagos, serving as a major residential and industrial hub. This expansion is driven by large-scale projects including the Dangote Refinery, the Lekki Free Trade Zone, and the Lekki Sea Port.

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Political Landscape and Incumbent Role

Obafemi Hamzat participated in the debate as the incumbent deputy governor and the candidate for the ruling All Progressives Congress. His presence highlights the continuity of the political lineage started by Bola Tinubu, who was first elected governor in 1999 under the Alliance for Democracy banner. Since then, Tinubu's political protégés have governed the state under subsequent party rebrands, including the Action Congress of Nigeria and the current All Progressives Congress.

Competing Visions for Lagos

As the February 6, 2027 election approaches, the debate highlighted the stark differences in policy approaches among the four parties. Rhodes-Vivour, who was the runner-up in the 2023 election on the Labour Party ticket, positioned himself as a people-centered alternative to what he described as elite-centric governance. The other candidates, representing the APC, NDC, and PDP, were expected to outline their respective strategies for tackling the economic and infrastructural pressures facing Nigeria's largest city.