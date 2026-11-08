Lagos Governorship Debate: Transport and Healthcare Proposals Emerge

Lagos State gubernatorial candidates present divergent strategies for solving traffic congestion and healthcare deficits during a major televised debate.

Candidates seeking to become the next Governor of Lagos State have unveiled competing blueprints for resolving the city's chronic traffic gridlock and deteriorating healthcare infrastructure during a high-stakes political debate. The forum highlighted significant ideological differences between the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and African Democratic Congress ( ADC) on how to finance and execute major public projects without crippling the state economy.

Transport Strategies and Funding Models

The World Bank has identified persistent traffic congestion as a primary challenge for Lagos, where commuters currently spend an average of about four hours daily traveling between home and work. African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour attributed this daily struggle to poor urban planning and an inadequate transport network that has forced residents to accept lengthy commutes at the expense of family time.

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Rhodes-Vivour proposed spreading development across the state to reduce pressure on the central business district while expanding the rail network through private-sector funding. He argued that infrastructure finance companies could provide the necessary capital to complete rail projects within two and a half years, with the costs repaid over a thirty-year period to avoid placing the entire financial burden on the Lagos State government.

To complement rail expansion, the ADC candidate called for an increase in ferry services, the construction of accessible terminals, and the installation of cable cars. He envisioned a system where commuters could park their vehicles at ferry terminals and continue their journeys by water, alongside the creation of dedicated bicycle lanes and improved local roads within communities.

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APC Transit Expansion Plans

Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, representing the All Progressives Congress (APC), argued that his administration would build upon the existing bus rapid transit (BRT) system, which has already recorded seventy-seven million passenger journeys since its introduction. He proposed increasing the fleet size from approximately one thousand buses to four thousand, predominantly utilizing compressed natural gas (CNG) to move about one million passengers daily.

Hamzat emphasized the need for an integrated payment system allowing commuters to use ferries, trains, and BRT buses with a single transaction, thereby eliminating the need for separate payments across different transport modes. He further proposed the deployment of electric ferries to reduce operating costs and increase passenger capacity, with specific routes linking Oworonshoki, Ikorodu, Epe, and Badagry.

The APC candidate stated that the government had already identified specific traffic junctions for immediate intervention to ease congestion. These proposals align with the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) Strategic Transport Master Plan, which envisions a fully integrated system involving rail, BRT, waterways, and other transport services.

Conflict Over Private Rail Investment

A major point of contention during the debate was the role of private investors in financing the expansion of Lagos's rail network without substantial government funding. Rhodes-Vivour maintained that private financing was entirely possible, citing recent discussions with infrastructure financiers who had presented viable proposals to the Lagos State Government.

Hamzat strongly disagreed with this premise, asserting that no sub-national government in Africa had successfully built a rail network entirely through private-sector financing. He recalled that the Lagos government spent three years under former Governor Babatunde Fashola seeking private investors to finance the Blue and Red rail lines but was ultimately unsuccessful in securing such deals.

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The APC candidate argued that the government must first invest in rail infrastructure before considering any concessions to private operators. This fundamental disagreement underscores the broader debate over fiscal responsibility and the feasibility of public-private partnerships in Lagos's ambitious transport development agenda.

Healthcare Funding and Service Delivery

Beyond transportation, the candidates outlined different approaches to improving healthcare delivery, with proposals ranging from increasing general hospital funding to providing free treatment for mothers and children. The discussion reflected the urgent need to address systemic gaps in the state's healthcare infrastructure, which has long been a concern for residents.

The debate brought to light the financial strain on Nigerian parents, who face not only tuition fees but also extra school charges that deepen economic hardship. While the transport proposals focused on mobility, the healthcare discussions highlighted the necessity of sustainable funding models to ensure quality service delivery across all local governments.

Implications for Lagos State Development

The divergent proposals presented by Rhodes-Vivour and Hamzat illustrate the complex challenges facing Lagos State as it seeks to modernize its infrastructure and improve the quality of life for its citizens. The success of any implemented strategy will depend on the ability to secure adequate funding, execute projects efficiently, and integrate various transport modes seamlessly.

As the governorship race intensifies, voters will need to weigh the merits of private-sector-led development against government-led infrastructure investment. The outcome of this debate will likely influence the direction of Lagos's transport and healthcare policies for the next four years, impacting millions of commuters and patients across the metropolis.