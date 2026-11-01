Nigeria Debate Consortium Sets Nov 8 Lagos Governorship Debate Ahead of 2027 Elections

The Nigeria Debate Consortium, a coalition of five media organisations, will hold a Lagos governorship debate on November 8 at 7 pm, covering key issues and featuring major candidates ahead of the 2027 elections.

The Nigeria Debate Consortium, a coalition of five media organisations, has fixed November 8 for a governorship debate in Lagos, marking the opening of its series of public engagements with candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The debate is scheduled for 7 pm at The Hub by IALA, located within the House of His Glory at Plot 18, Providence Road, Marwa, Lekki, Lagos. In a statement released by the consortium, signed by Babajide Kolade-Otitoju of TVC and the General Manager of Channels Television, Kingsley Uranta, and obtained by The PUNCH on Sunday, the organisers said the Lagos debate was intended to allow voters to scrutinise candidates policy proposals and assess their preparedness to govern, rather than rely solely on campaign promises.

Also read Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Surprises Attendees with Runway Appearance at 2026 Lagos Fashion Week

Debate To Cover Key Lagos Issues

The debate is expected to cover transportation, infrastructure, security, housing, education, healthcare, job creation and economic growth. The event will bring participating governorship candidates onto a common platform to present their programmes and respond to questions on issues affecting residents of the state. Explaining its participation, the statement said the exercise reflected the media responsibility to inform voters and promote democratic accountability.

Advertisement

The statement quoted the station as saying: Voters deserve more than campaign promises; they deserve clear answers, credible plans and an opportunity to assess those seeking their mandate. This debate will place issues, ideas and the future of Lagos at the centre of the electoral conversation. Our responsibility is to help citizens make informed choices based on what candidates propose and how convincingly they demonstrate their capacity to deliver.

It also stressed the need for candidates to explain how they intended to implement their promises. The statement said: A governorship debate is an opportunity for candidates to move beyond political rhetoric and demonstrate the substance of their vision for Lagos. Citizens need to understand not only what candidates promise, but how they intend to deliver. It added that providing a fair platform for such engagement would help promote accountability and a better-informed electorate.

The consortium said all participating candidates would be subjected to the same rules, speaking times and moderation standards, with fairness, neutrality, equal opportunity and editorial independence guiding the proceedings. It said experienced journalists would moderate the debate, which would be broadcast to national and digital audiences through the participating media organisations platforms.

Consortium Plans Nationwide Election Series

The organisers called on Lagos residents, particularly eligible voters, young people, civil society organisations, professional groups and the business community, to follow the debate and engage with the issues and choices facing the state. The Lagos governorship debate serves as the opening of the consortium series of engagements in selected battleground states ahead of the 2027 elections. This series will culminate in a presidential debate and town hall, indicating a broader strategy to cover all levels of political contestation.

Advertisement

Among the major contenders for the Lagos governorship seat are Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat of the All Progressives Congress, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the African Democratic Congress, and Funso Doherty of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. These candidates represent the primary political forces vying for the governorship position in the upcoming election cycle. The participation of these high-profile candidates underscores the significance of the debate, providing a unique opportunity for the public to compare their platforms directly.

High Profile Candidates Target Seat

As the date approaches, interest in the event is expected to grow among stakeholders in the state. The media consortium commitment to a structured and fair debate highlights the growing demand for transparency in Nigerian elections. This event is a testament to the role of civil society and media in strengthening democratic processes. Residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for November 8 to witness this historic exchange.

The discussions held during the debate will provide valuable insights into the visions of the candidates, information that will be instrumental in helping voters make informed decisions.