Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu receives the LEADERSHIP Governors' Class of 2019-2026 Special Performance Award for transforming Lagos through infrastructure, healthcare, and economic reforms.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been recognized as the winner of the LEADERSHIP Governors' Class of 2019-2026 Special Performance Award. This distinction honors his sustained commitment to infrastructure renewal, economic transformation, institutional development, and improved public services across Lagos State since assuming office on May 29, 2019.

Leadership Award Recognizes Infrastructure Renewal

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu receives the LEADERSHIP Governors' Class of 2019-2026 Special Performance Award. The award acknowledges the comprehensive development agenda implemented during his tenure, which includes the T.H.E.M.E.S. and T.H.E.M.E.S.+ frameworks. These initiatives cover transportation, health, education, technology, entertainment, tourism, security, and governance, marking a significant shift in how Lagos State is managed.

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Pandemic Response and Healthcare Expansion

The Sanwo-Olu administration faced one of its most defining tests during the COVID-19 pandemic when Lagos became Nigeria's epicentre of the disease. As Chief Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu personally led the state's response by mobilizing government agencies, healthcare professionals, development partners, and the private sector. The administration expanded testing capabilities, strengthened contact tracing, established additional isolation centers, and improved access to emergency treatment and oxygen therapy.

A critical metric of this response was the expansion of isolation capacity. The number of beds rose from 115 at the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba to 590 beds across the state. This coordinated effort became an important reference point for Nigeria's broader management of the pandemic. In the healthcare sector, the government has continued to upgrade general hospitals and expand maternal and child healthcare services.

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Investments have been directed toward specialized facilities including Mother and Child Centers in Badagry, Epe, and Ajah. The administration also launched the IleraEko digital health platform and supported the Massey Children's Hospital. Further expansions include the Ojo General Hospital and the Ketu-Ejinrin psychiatric hospital and rehabilitation center, reflecting a broad effort to expand access to quality healthcare for all residents.

Transportation Projects and Blue Line Rail

Addressing Lagos' perennial traffic challenges has been a major priority for Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The administration has overseen significant investments in mass transit to improve mobility and boost economic productivity. A landmark achievement was the completion of the 13-kilometer Blue Line Rail. This project features five stations connecting Marina to Mile 2, marking the return of passenger rail services to Lagos after decades of absence.

Following the Blue Line, the inauguration of the first phase of the 37-kilometer Red Line Rail was completed. This line connects Oyingbo to Agbado, further integrating the state's transport network. The government also expanded bus transportation by modernizing terminals at Oyingbo, Yaba, Mafoluku, and Ajah. The introduction of BRT and first- and last-mile buses, along with the LagRide service, represents a determined effort to reduce travel times for citizens.

Road Rehabilitation and Economic Empowerment

Infrastructure development extends beyond rail to road networks. By June 2026, the Lagos State government celebrated the completion of 362 roads totaling approximately 347 kilometers. Strategic projects include the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge and connecting roads. Rehabilitation and construction work has been carried out across all five of the state's administrative divisions to ensure better connectivity.

Economic development has been driven by support for entrepreneurship and small businesses. The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund has provided financing and business support to thousands of enterprises. By its tenth anniversary in November 2026, the Fund reported more than ₦15 billion in loans issued. The fund has processed over 20,000 loans with a repayment rate of 94.53 percent.

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The economic impact of these interventions is substantial. The Lagos State Employment Trust Fund has created more than 320,000 jobs directly and indirectly, while preserving another 173,000. Additionally, Lagos Innovates has supported over 1,200 technology start-ups. More than 30,000 young people have benefited from training and employment interventions, signaling a robust push toward digital economy growth.

Education and Housing Sector Reforms

In education, Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu has prioritized infrastructure, teacher development, and technology-driven learning. The administration recruited thousands of teachers, rehabilitated schools, and expanded classroom capacity. A key initiative was the introduction of the EKOEXCEL programme to improve foundational learning. More than 18,000 teachers have received training and digital teaching tools to enhance the quality of instruction.

Tertiary education has also received attention, with Lagos State University, Lagos State University of Education, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology benefiting from government support. A remarkable intervention was the regeneration and upgrade of the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle. As one of Africa's largest school complexes, this project significantly boosted educational infrastructure in the Ajeromi-Ifelodun division.

Housing remains a prominent part of the administration's development agenda. Through direct funding and public-private partnerships, the state has delivered housing projects across its five divisions. The Egan-Igando Mixed Housing Estate is a notable effort to expand access to affordable housing. In 2024, 270 two-bedroom apartments were commissioned in this estate, providing much-needed residential solutions for low-income families in Lagos.