Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Urges Support for Tinubu at APC Rally

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other APC leaders urge voters to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's re-election, citing infrastructure and development achievements in Lagos and Nigeria.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu publicly endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during a campaign rally in the Lagos East Senatorial District. The event, held in Epe, Lagos, served as a platform for political leaders to urge residents to show gratitude for the President's infrastructural interventions by supporting his second-term bid. The Governor emphasized that the upcoming election on January 16 represents a critical opportunity for Lagosians to demonstrate their appreciation for national leadership through high voter turnout.

Tinubu Foundation For Lagos Growth

Senator Tokunbo Abiru stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu laid a solid foundation for Lagos State over two decades ago. He argued that the former Lagos State Governor provided the blueprint for the state's sustained growth and development. Sanwo-Olu added that Lagos has become one of Africa's most sought-after city-states due to deliberate policies, strategic planning, and visionary leadership initiated under Tinubu's political and administrative stewardship. The Governor observed that the transition from Lagos to the national stage created an opportunity to replicate this development philosophy across Nigeria. This replication is visible through ongoing interventions and projects spanning the six geopolitical zones. Tinubu is also committed to Lagos State, acknowledging that the Federal Government's support for critical infrastructure projects will strengthen connectivity. These projects include the proposed development of the Green Line Rail and Lekki International Airport. Such initiatives are expected to boost economic activities and consolidate Lagos as a leading investment destination.

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Stakeholders Push For Voter Turnout

Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, addressed the crowd to canvass support for all APC candidates. He urged residents to come out en masse on election day to vote rather than stay at home. Hamzat noted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recorded significant achievements in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other critical sectors. He stressed the need for Lagosians to support the continuation of the administration's development efforts. "On election day, let us not stay at home," Hamzat said. He advised residents to come out with their Permanent Voter Cards to ensure that everyone in their neighborhood votes. He highlighted that Lagos has the highest number of registered voters in Nigeria. Hamzat called on citizens to vote for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and every candidate that will support the continuity of his good work.

Senator Tokunbo Abiru represented the Lagos East Senatorial District and praised the President's contributions. He noted that Tinubu's contributions to the state and the country were significant. Abiru urged Lagosians to demonstrate their appreciation for the President's efforts by supporting his re-election for a second term. He added that the state has capable leaders to sustain the administration's development agenda. "We have capable people in Lagos," Abiru said. He urged voters to come out in their numbers to vote for all their candidates. The goal is to ensure that all APC candidates return to power. This collective action is framed as a necessary step to maintain the momentum of development established by the current administration.

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Ambode Emphasizes Party Consistency

Former Governor Mr Akinwunmi Ambode spoke on the APC's consistency and longstanding presence in Lagos politics. He noted that the party has remained committed to its political identity rather than moving between political platforms. Ambode described the APC as a party that represents the people. He stressed the importance of cooperation between the party and the electorate. "The left hand washes the right hand, and the right hand washes the left hand," he said. This phrase illustrates the need for mutual support between the ruling party and the citizens. He highlighted the APC's history compared with other political parties. He noted that some of the other contenders and their parties were relatively new. In contrast, the APC has a longer history of governance and political experience. This historical depth is presented as a key asset for the upcoming election cycle.

APC Calls For Civic Responsibility

The Chairman of the APC Lagos Chapter addressed the importance of voter registration. He urged eligible voters who were yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards to do so. The Chairman described the card as an investment in the future. He called it a vital instrument for participating in the democratic process. He admonished residents to come out and exercise their civic responsibility. The APC leadership expressed confidence in the party's vision of development. They concluded that unity remains the party's strength. Victory is framed as the inevitable destination if citizens follow this call to action. The rally concluded with a strong emphasis on the collective power of the electorate to shape the future of Lagos and Nigeria.