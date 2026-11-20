Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commissions Treasure Estate and Brooks Habitat to address housing deficits and promote affordable accommodation in Ajah.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially inaugurated two significant housing developments located in Ogombo and the Abraham Adesanya Estate in Ajah. These projects represent a strategic expansion of the state's efforts to bridge its massive housing deficit. The inauguration reaffirms the administration's commitment to providing decent, affordable accommodation for residents. By delivering these specific units, the government aims to expand access to housing for low and middle-income earners.

Treasure Estate And Brooks Habitat Details

The newly unveiled projects include Treasure Estate and Brooks Habitat. Treasure Estate was executed through a joint venture between the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) and private partner AKF. Brooks Habitat was delivered via a partnership between the Lagos State Ministry of Housing and Brooks Asset Resources. Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized that the state could not meet housing demands alone. He stressed that leveraging private-sector capital is central to his administration's delivery strategy.

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Treasure Estate features a mix of two-bedroom terrace houses, three-bedroom flats, and three-bedroom terrace houses. The development includes recreational and utility infrastructure. This infrastructure consists of a gymnasium, swimming pool, five-a-side football pitch, jogging track, parking spaces, a water treatment plant, and a drainage network. These amenities are designed to support modern living standards for residents.

Regulatory Measures And Market Impact

Complementing physical housing delivery is the Lagos State Tenancy and Recovery of Premises Bill. Managing Director of LSDPC, Ayodeji Joseph, noted that two-bedroom terrace units are priced at N65 million. He added that prospective homeowners can access mortgage financing through the Real Estate Investment Fund (Mortgage Refinancing and Infrastructure Fund). This financial mechanism is intended to make homeownership more accessible to the average citizen.

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Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adewale Ajibola-Bayo, urged lawmakers to expedite the passage of the tenancy bill. The legislation aims to cap agency and agreement fees at 10 percent. It also prohibits demands for more than one year's rent in advance. Furthermore, it mandates compulsory registration for estate agents and prescribes strict penalties for defaulters.

Brooks Habitat And Broader State Initiatives

Brooks Habitat at Abraham Adesanya Estate sits on approximately 2.3 hectares of land. It comprises 129 housing units across 20 residential blocks. The scheme consists of 42 two-bedroom flats, 42 three-bedroom flats with service quarters, and 45 three-bedroom terrace houses. The development also includes internal access roads, solar-powered streetlights, a healthcare clinic, and security infrastructure.

Beyond the Ajah axis, Governor Sanwo-Olu revealed that nearly 1,900 additional housing units are ready for commissioning. These units are spread across four other locations in the state. Over 1,000 units are in Sangotedo, nearly 600 in Egan (Alimosho), approximately 150 in Itamaga (Epe), and about 140 in Ibeshe. This distribution ensures that housing opportunities are spread equitably across different divisions.

Infrastructure Development And Future Plans

In addition to housing, the governor pledged further road and drainage interventions around the rapidly developing Ogombo corridor. Plans include expanding Ogombo Road into a four-lane carriageway. This initiative aims to ease commuting and improve infrastructure. Residents are asked for patience during the upcoming construction phase.

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Speaker Akinderu-Fatai stated that the administration's housing legacy should be measured by institutional structures. These structures are established to sustain investment and make tenancy fairer. The government continues to support ongoing LSDPC projects in Shogunro (Ogba), Apapa, and Ogudu. These combined efforts demonstrate a comprehensive approach to urban development in Lagos.