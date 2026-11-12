Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Adewale Akodu as NUJ Chairman

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated Adewale Akodu on his election as NUJ Chairman. Akodu defeated Innocent Anaba with 465 votes to 21 on November 9, 2026, pledging stronger media-government ties.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially congratulated Adewale Akodu on his successful emergence as the new Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists. This leadership transition follows a decisive vote that took place on Monday, November 9, 2026, marking a significant moment for the media community within the state capital.

Akodu Wins NUJ Election With Majority Votes

Adewale Akodu secured the chairmanship position by polling a commanding 465 votes during the election process. His opponent, Innocent Anaba, who also contested for the role, managed to secure only 21 votes in the competitive race. The wide margin of victory highlights the strong support Akodu received from the union members.

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The results confirm Akodu as the clear choice of the membership to lead the council. This outcome resolves the leadership contest and establishes a definitive direction for the union's activities in the coming term. The vote count provides a concrete basis for the new administration's mandate.

Sanwo-Olu Praises Akodu Journalism Experience

Governor Sanwo-Olu expressed full confidence in Adewale Akodu's ability to provide purposeful and effective leadership for the union. The governor described Akodu's election as a clear recognition of his extensive experience, professional competence, and longstanding commitment to both journalism and public service. He emphasized that these qualities are essential for steering the union through current challenges.

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Sanwo-Olu highlighted Adewale Akodu's more than two decades of experience in the Lagos State Public Service. He noted that Akodu's specific contributions to the Ministry of Information and Strategy have thoroughly prepared him for the responsibilities of the NUJ chairmanship. This background provides a unique perspective on the intersection of media and governance.

The governor also pointed to Adewale Akodu's previous leadership of the Lagos State Information Chapel of the NUJ. He stated that this role demonstrated the new chairman's capacity to build consensus and advance the interests of journalists effectively. Such prior experience suggests he understands the specific needs and aspirations of the media workforce.

Strategic Communication And Media Relations

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu emphasized that Adewale Akodu's experience in public information management and strategic communication places him in a strong position to lead the council. His expertise in media relations and union administration is viewed as a major asset for fostering better cooperation between the state government and the press.

The governor expressed optimism that Adewale Akodu will strengthen relations between the government and the media significantly. He believes the new chairman will promote responsible journalism and encourage constructive engagement and accountability. These goals are central to the administration's vision for a more collaborative media landscape.

Sanwo-Olu commended Adewale Akodu's commitment to professionalism, journalists' welfare, and capacity development. These commitments are outlined in Akodu's 10-point agenda, which serves as his blueprint for leadership. The governor urged the new executive to embrace inclusive leadership, transparency, and unity by carrying all members along.

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Combating Misinformation And Future Steps

During his term, Adewale Akodu is expected to carry all members along, irrespective of their affiliations during the election. This approach is intended to heal any divisions that may have arisen from the contest. The governor assured the media that his administration continues to recognize the media as an indispensable partner in good governance.

Sanwo-Olu further encouraged the new executive to use the NUJ's position to promote credible information and combat misinformation. This directive aligns with the broader government goals of transparency and sustainable development. The media's role in verifying information is seen as critical to public trust.

The congratulatory message was issued on Thursday by Gboyega Akosile, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor. He acted as the official channel for communicating the governor's sentiments and expectations to the union leadership. This formal communication underscores the state's respect for the institution of the press.

Journalists and media stakeholders are now looking forward to seeing how Adewale Akodu implements his agenda. The coming months will reveal the impact of his leadership on media operations in Lagos State. The focus remains on enhancing welfare and promoting ethical reporting standards across the region.