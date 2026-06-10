Lagos Governor Sanwo-Olu Announces Phase 2 of Lekki Deep Sea Port Amid Rapid Growth

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu revealed at the Invest Lagos Summit that Phase 2 of the Lekki Deep Sea Port will begin soon, citing near-capacity utilization and the strategic opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area. The expansion aims to boost cargo-handling capacity and cement Lagos's role as a maritime hub, with strong support from the port's management and alignment with national trade objectives.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that development work on Phase 2 of the Lekki Deep Sea Port will commence soon, aiming to solidify Lagos's status as West Africa's premier maritime and logistics hub.

The announcement was made at the Invest Lagos Summit 3.0, where the governor highlighted the state's infrastructure investments to boost regional trade and economic growth. He noted that the port's rapid growth has hastened expansion plans as it nears its installed capacity limit. Sanwo-Olu emphasized the strategic advantage Lagos holds under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), which creates a market of over 1.4 billion people with a combined GDP exceeding $3 trillion.

The governor stressed that these projects are not mere aspirations but are funded, progressing, and transforming the investment landscape. The second phase is expected to significantly increase cargo-handling capacity, enhance maritime trade, and position Lagos as a gateway to the African market under AfCFTA. Wang Qiang, Managing Director of Lekki Port, praised the Lagos State Government for its stable, investment-friendly environment and infrastructure-led policies that attract long-term private sector investment.

He described the next development phase as a milestone to expand capacity, improve efficiency, and strengthen the port's role as a premier gateway for West African trade. The expansion will also improve logistics efficiency along the Lekki corridor, increase operational capacity, and draw more global shipping and logistics investments, aligning with Nigeria's trade facilitation goals and rising regional and international shipping demands. This reinforces Lagos's standing as a key commercial and maritime gateway on the continent





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Lekki Deep Sea Port Phase 2 Expansion Babajide Sanwo-Olu Afcfta Maritime Hub Lagos Infrastructure Wang Qiang West Africa Trade Cargo Capacity Investment

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