Lagos Government Warns Against Displaying Livestock on Highways During Eid-el-Kabir Celebrations

The Lagos State Government has emphasized the importance of maintaining proper sanitation practices during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, warning traders against displaying and selling livestock on highways and road medians. Residents are also urged to properly dispose of waste and respect environmental laws and regulations.

The Lagos State Government has warned traders against displaying and selling livestock on highways and road medians during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, as the Commissioner for the Environment reminded residents that the law prohibiting street trading remains in force across the state.

The Commissioner also appealed to Muslim faithful to properly dispose of waste generated during the celebrations by bagging them appropriately and depositing them at designated points for evacuation by the Lagos Waste Management Authority. The government urged residents to make use of parks, gardens, and relaxation centres across the state during the celebrations while avoiding activities capable of negatively affecting the environment





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Lagos State Government Eid-El-Kabir Celebrations Street Trading Environmental Laws And Regulations Sanitation Practices Waste Management

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