Lagos Government Denies Report of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Resignation

The Lagos State Government has dismissed as false a report claiming Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been asked to resign due to health concerns. Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat has formally announced his intention to contest the governorship in 2027 and received the Governor’s endorsement.

The Lagos State Government has firmly refuted claims circulating in a report published by Sahara Reporters alleging that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is facing pressure to resign due to health concerns, paving the way for Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat to assume office.

Gboyega Akosile, the governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, issued a statement on Monday unequivocally dismissing the report as “fake news,” asserting that Governor Sanwo-Olu is in excellent health and fully capable of fulfilling his duties. The government emphasized that no one has requested the governor’s resignation, characterizing the report as part of a recurring pattern of misinformation propagated by Sahara Reporters. This clarification was deemed necessary to counteract deliberate attempts to mislead the public with unsubstantiated claims.

The controversy arose from a Sahara Reporters article suggesting a transition plan was underway, with Mr. Hamzat potentially completing the current administration’s term and positioning himself for a run in the 2027 governorship election. The report, citing anonymous sources within the presidency, alluded to growing dissatisfaction with the current Lagos leadership and the consideration of a succession arrangement.

However, the government’s swift and direct denial sought to dismantle these assertions. Coincidentally, the rebuttal followed shortly after Deputy Governor Hamzat paid a courtesy visit to Governor Sanwo-Olu at Lagos House, Marina, to formally announce his intention to contest the governorship in 2027. The meeting, described as cordial and customary, involved a delegation of key political figures, including former Minister of State for Defence Musiliu Obanikoro and former senator Ganiyu Solomon.

Governor Sanwo-Olu publicly endorsed Deputy Governor Hamzat’s ambition, stating that he is “fit and well-prepared” for the role, possessing a thorough understanding of the state’s governance. He highlighted their successful working relationship over the past seven years as a key factor in his support, describing Mr. Hamzat as a “deputy governor that is worth a governor from day one.

” The governor further attributed the endorsement to the foresight of President Bola Tinubu, acknowledging his longstanding political influence in Lagos State. He expressed gratitude for President Tinubu’s vision, which he believes is now manifesting in this succession dynamic. The endorsement is anticipated to significantly influence the early stages of succession planning within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, particularly as the party primaries approach.

This development signals a potential shift in the political landscape and sets the stage for a competitive race for the governorship in 2027. The governor’s strong backing of his deputy underscores a continuity strategy and a confidence in Mr. Hamzat’s ability to lead the state forward





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Babajide Sanwo-Olu Obafemi Hamzat Lagos State Resignation 2027 Election APC Politics Governor Deputy Governor

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