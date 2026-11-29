Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu resolves Magodo land dispute by allocating alternative plots and independent access, amid resident security concerns and police intervention.

Residents of Magodo Estate in Lagos State have publicly endorsed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu's decisive intervention in the protracted land conflict between the Shangisha Landlords Association and judgment creditors. The community acknowledges the Governor's commitment to providing alternative land and a separate access road as steps toward a permanent resolution of the long-standing dispute.

Governor Sanwo-Olu's Land Allocation Strategy

The Magodo Residents Association explicitly praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his strategic approval of alternative plots of land designated for the Supreme Court judgment creditors. This administrative move is intended to fulfill the legal obligations set by the highest court while simultaneously addressing the historical grievances of the local community. The residents highlighted that the Governor's commitment to providing a separate access road demonstrates a clear determination to find a lasting solution that balances legal compliance with local needs.

Also read Lagos government intervenes in Magodo-Shangisha dispute, orders release of arrested persons

The core of the ongoing conflict revolves around Suit No. SC/112/2002, officially titled Military Governor of Lagos State & 5 Ors. v. Adebayo Adeyiga & 7 Ors. This legal case, popularly known as the Shangisha Landlords Association dispute, has caused significant friction within the Magodo Government Residential Area (GRA) Phase II community for many years. The government's recent move to allocate undeveloped land outside the existing estate boundaries aims to bypass the logistical and legal complexities that have previously stalled progress.

Government Mechanism and Independent Access Road

The Lagos State Government outlined its operational strategy through a statement issued on November 24, 2023, by the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide. The administration announced its plan to facilitate access to the new, undeveloped land from outside the Magodo GRA Phase II, thereby avoiding the use of existing estate infrastructure. This approach was designed to mitigate the concerns raised by residents regarding the potential strain on their internal roads and utilities.

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Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, in a statement signed by Mukaila Sanusi, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs, explained that this decision was a direct response to resident feedback about the implications of using the current estate for access. He emphasized that this arrangement reflects the responsiveness of the Sanwo-Olu administration to accommodate the legitimate interests of all parties involved. The government stated it would continue to strive to harmonize all valid interests and ensure law and order are maintained at all times.

Security Concerns and Police Task Force Incident

Despite the official announcements, the Magodo Residents Association, led by Chairman Niyi Odusi, reported heightened tensions and questioned the implementation of the government's commitment to an independent access route. The association claimed that recent developments have undermined the peace of the community, leading to a significant security incident that residents viewed as a violation of the spirit of cooperation.

The residents recalled a truce meeting held at the office of the Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, SAN, on Monday, November 23, 2026. During this meeting, all parties, including the Adebayo Adeyiga family, reportedly agreed to maintain the status quo. However, the residents alleged that on Wednesday morning, a detachment of police officers from the Task Force Unit occupied the estate, disrupting vehicular and pedestrian movements for several hours.

The Magodo Residents Association reported that Chairman Niyi Odusi, principal officers, and the estate's Chief Security Officer were subjected to humiliating treatment and forced into a police Task Force Black Maria. Pastor Bisi Olowoyo, Chairman of the estate's Central Consultative Council, described the police occupation as unlawful and an embarrassment to the Lagos State Government. He questioned the necessity of the operation given the prior agreement to maintain the existing position.

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Government Response to Gate Takeover Allegations

In response to the allegations, the Lagos State Government disclosed that it received reports of a disturbance at the entrance gate of Magodo Estate on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The government stated that the judgment creditors had allegedly forcibly taken over the access gate to gain entry to the alternative land allocated to them. Security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force were immediately deployed to the area to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

A subsequent meeting was convened to address the escalation, bringing together key stakeholders including the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, the Commissioner of Police, a representative of the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 2, and the Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force on Special Offences. The government reiterated that Governor Sanwo-Olu approved the allocation of alternative land to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court judgment and bring the prolonged disagreement to an end. The administration emphasized that this allocation was intended to provide a lasting resolution to the issues arising from the enforcement of the judgment.