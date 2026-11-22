The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service rescued a 70-year-old woman who accidentally fell into a 60-foot-deep well at Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Government Area, and handed her over to her family after stabilising her.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued a 70-year-old woman who accidentally fell into a 60-foot-deep well in Oworonshoki, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred at 37, Abiola Street, where firefighters from the Oworonshoki Fire Station responded to a distress call in the early hours of Sunday. The Controller-General of the service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed the rescue in a statement issued on Sunday, saying the firefighters successfully rescued the woman alive. Adeseye said the rescue operation was concluded after the septuagenarian was stabilised and handed over to her family.

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Rescue of Woman From Deep Well

She added that the Oworonshoki fire station promptly responded to the distress call in the early hours of Sunday. According to her, the rescue operation was concluded after the victim was stabilised and handed over to her family. Falls into open or poorly covered wells remain a recurring hazard in parts of Lagos, where many residential compounds still rely on traditional water sources.

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Similar incidents have been recorded in recent years, including the successful rescue of a younger woman from a 60-foot well. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has continued to respond to emergency calls across the state, including fire outbreaks and rescue operations. In a related development, fire recently razed shops at a Lagos market, highlighting the ongoing emergency response challenges in the state. The rescue of the 70-year-old woman underscores the dangers posed by uncovered wells in residential areas.

Urging Residents Cover Wells

Residents have been urged to ensure that wells in their compounds are properly covered to prevent accidents. The victim, whose identity was not disclosed, was handed over to her family after receiving initial stabilisation at the scene. The statement did not provide further details on her condition or whether she sustained injuries. The Oworonshoki Fire Station is one of several fire stations operated by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service across the state.

The service has repeatedly advised residents to call emergency lines promptly when incidents occur. Sunday's rescue operation was carried out without any reported injury to the firefighters involved. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, according to the statement by the Controller-General. The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service remains committed to protecting lives and property across the state.

Residents of Oworonshoki and other parts of Lagos have been reminded to take safety precautions around wells and other water sources.