Lagos, Enugu, and Ogun states collected N2.36 trillion in internally generated revenue in 2025. This accounts for 54.4 percent of the total for 35 states.

Three leading Nigerian states generated N2.36 trillion in Internally Generated Revenue during 2025, according to the 2026 State of States report published by BudgIT. Lagos State, Enugu State, and Ogun State collectively accounted for 54.4 per cent of the N4.34 trillion collected by the 35 states covered in the analysis. This significant disparity highlights the fiscal dominance of these three regions compared to the remaining 32 states.

Lagos Leads With N1.71 Trillion Collection

Lagos State alone raised N1.71 trillion, representing 39.5 per cent of the total revenue collected by all 35 states in the report. The Lagos State Internal Revenue Service saw its IGR rise by 35.67 per cent from N1.26 trillion in 2024. This internal revenue accounted for 67.72 per cent of the state's recurrent revenue. Receipts from the Federation Account Allocation Committee contributed N816.48 billion, or 30.47 per cent of Lagos State's N2.68 trillion total revenue.

Also read APEC 2025: Africa's Industrial Strategy Amid China Trade Surge

Enugu Ogun Report Significant Revenue Gains

Enugu State reported a 125.91 per cent increase in IGR, rising from N180.50 billion to N407.76 billion. Internal revenue now makes up 52.98 per cent of Enugu State's total revenue. Ogun State collected N238.50 billion, which represents 46.68 per cent of its N510.88 billion total revenue. The combined revenue of Lagos State, Enugu State, and Ogun State reached N3.96 trillion.

Majority States Rely on Federal Allocations

The remaining 32 states collectively generated N1.98 trillion, representing only 45.6 per cent of the total revenue. Federation Account allocations supplied the bulk of the money for most of these states. FAAC receipts made up 70.9 per cent of the combined total revenue of the 32 states outside the top three. This is a sharp contrast to the 32.3 per cent average for Lagos State, Enugu State, and Ogun State.

Advertisement

States With Lowest IGR Collections

Yobe State recorded the lowest IGR at N13.35 billion, representing just 4.40 per cent of its total revenue. Sokoto State's IGR fell by 6.64 per cent to N20.58 billion, while Osun State slipped marginally by 0.25 per cent to N54.39 billion. Bayelsa State topped the list for FAAC dependency at 90.94 per cent, followed by Taraba State at 90.29 per cent.

BudgIT Warns Against Misinterpreting Growth

BudgIT cautioned that percentage growth figures can be misleading and noted significant methodological changes for the current year. Non-tax receipts accounted for 90.79 per cent of Enugu State's increase in IGR, while tax revenue made up only 11.68 per cent. The organization emphasized that fiscal independence requires sustainable revenue sources linked to credible social contracts and public service improvements.