Lagos Doctors Protest Police Harassment, Detention, and Extortion Following Medical Emergencies

Hundreds of doctors in Lagos have protested against what they describe as systemic harassment by police, including arrests, detention, and extortion following medical emergencies and patient deaths. The accounts reveal a troubling pattern where healthcare providers are treated as criminal suspects rather than professionals. Medical associations have called for urgent intervention to address the growing issue.

Over the past week, hundreds of medical professionals in Lagos have taken to the streets to protest what they describe as systemic harassment by law enforcement officers.

The doctors' accounts, spanning various hospitals and emergency units, reveal a troubling pattern of arrests, detention, and alleged extortion following medical emergencies and patient fatalities. These incidents, occurring across different years and institutions, highlight a growing concern: healthcare providers acting in emergencies are increasingly being treated as criminal suspects rather than professionals responding to crises. The boundary between clinical outcomes and criminal liability has become dangerously blurred, with doctors facing legal repercussions for decisions made in high-pressure situations.

Attempts to reach the Lagos State Police Command for comment were unsuccessful, but sources within the command indicated that Commissioner of Police Titanic Fatai may soon meet with medical associations to address these issues. One surgeon recounted a harrowing experience from July of the previous year, where a routine emergency appendectomy led to his arrest and detention. The patient's relatives had called the police, and within hours, officers stormed his facility, confiscating his surgical equipment and medications.

He was held in a cell until the following evening, during which time police demanded a payment of ₦500,000, threatening prolonged detention if he refused. Feeling humiliated and wronged, he eventually paid under duress. Another doctor shared a case involving a critically ill five-year-old child. Despite successfully resuscitating the unconscious patient and referring him to a tertiary hospital, the doctor was later accused of manslaughter and summoned to a police station.

The doctor questioned the basis of the accusation, as he had followed proper medical protocols. A medical director described a case where a patient with no relatives died shortly after admission. The employer reported the incident to the police, leading to repeated summonses and discussions about detaining the medical officer on duty. The situation only resolved after intervention by lawyers from the medical association.

Several doctors also reported police raids unrelated to patient deaths, where officers searched facilities without justification. One doctor recounted a nine-day detention following a surgical death, during which he and his colleagues were held with hardened criminals and subjected to extortion. Shortly after his release, hoodlums attacked his hospital, destroying property while police allegedly stood by. Another doctor was arrested without a warrant and accused of being a fake doctor, despite presenting valid credentials.

He was only released after legal intervention. The protests have drawn attention from medical associations, with the Chairman of the Association of Nigerian Private Medical Practitioners, Dr. Esegine Jonathan, stating that the harassment is not an isolated issue. He emphasized that the association has repeatedly mobilized to secure the release of detained doctors, highlighting the urgency of addressing this systemic problem





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Lagos Doctors Protest Police Harassment Medical Emergencies Patient Deaths Healthcare Professionals

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