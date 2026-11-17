Babatunde Gbadamosi warns against electoral manipulation in Lagos, citing past statements by Bola Tinubu and Muhammadu Buhari regarding consequences for rigging elections.

Babatunde Gbadamosi, the African Democratic Congress deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State, has issued a stark warning against any attempts at electoral manipulation ahead of the 2027 elections. By referencing historical statements from national political leaders, Gbadamosi emphasized that the consequences for those who engage in rigging will be severe and irreversible.

Historical Precedents of Strict Electoral Warnings

Gbadamosi posted a detailed message on the social media platform X on Tuesday to highlight the gravity of his statement. He specifically recalled remarks made by President Bola Tinubu in April 2014 during a speech at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology in Ogbomoso, Oyo State. At that time, Tinubu addressed the upcoming governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, warning that any interference would result in the phrase "Rig and Roast".

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The former Lagos State governor stated that if the elections were manipulated, the consequences would be severe, using the term to signal harsh retaliation against offenders. Gbadamosi also cited former President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that Buhari used the word "Halaka" in 2011 and "Kare jini, biri kini" in 2012 to warn against electoral offenses.

Buhari's Past Directives on Security Agency Action

The ADC candidate further referenced a 2019 APC caucus meeting where Buhari warned that anyone planning to snatch ballot boxes or disrupt elections would be acting "at the expense of their lives." He noted that the former president had instructed security agencies to be ruthless in dealing with electoral offenders. Gbadamosi used these historical examples to argue that the current administration holds a consistent and unyielding stance on electoral integrity.

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He referenced Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, in his comparison of the reactions to these past statements. Gbadamosi argued that the principle "What is good for the goose, is good for the gander" should apply, suggesting that warnings issued by current and former leaders must be respected universally by all political actors.

Response to Social Media Calls for State-Level Revolts

The statement by Gbadamosi was a direct reaction to a video circulated by Nollywood actor and social media personality Lege Miamii. In a video posted on Monday, Miamii cautioned Nigerians who are calling for a revolution against the Federal Government to stage such actions in their respective states rather than in Lagos. Miamii, a known supporter of Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress, has previously spoken against protests and unrest in Lagos.

This includes his stance during the 2024 #EndBadGovernance demonstrations, where he urged Nigerians to give the Federal Government more time instead of engaging in disruptive activities. Some social media users had linked Miamii's recent remarks to blogger Tunde Ednut, further complicating the social media discourse. Gbadamosi used this context to challenge anyone who considered his warning an empty threat to attempt to rig an election in Lagos.

Implications for the 2027 Lagos Governorship Race

By ending his post with the hashtags #RigAndDie2027 and #TakeYourFitnessSeriously, Gbadamosi signaled a zero-tolerance policy for electoral malpractice in the upcoming Lagos State governorship election. The African Democratic Congress candidate is leveraging the reputations of high-profile political figures to deter potential fraudsters and to set a clear standard for the conduct of the electoral process.

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The emphasis on specific past warnings serves to anchor the current political climate in historical precedents, suggesting that the stakes for the 2027 election are significantly higher than in previous cycles. As the election year approaches, such statements from key political candidates are likely to influence public perception and the strategies of competing political parties in Lagos State.

With the ADC positioning itself as a party that respects historical warnings against rigging, Gbadamosi's message aims to reassure voters of the party's commitment to a fair and transparent electoral process. The reference to strict security agency actions in the past serves as a deterrent, reminding all stakeholders that the legal and physical consequences of electoral manipulation remain a serious risk.

This approach highlights the ongoing tension between calls for political change and the established frameworks for maintaining order during elections. As social media continues to play a pivotal role in shaping political narratives, the responses from candidates like Gbadamosi will likely shape the discourse surrounding the integrity of the upcoming Lagos State governorship race.

The combination of direct challenges to potential offenders and appeals to historical political rhetoric demonstrates a strategic effort to control the narrative around electoral violence and fraud. By linking his current warnings to the legacy of President Tinubu and former President Buhari, Gbadamosi attempts to unify the message of electoral integrity across different political eras and parties.