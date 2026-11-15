Lagos denies N700m billboard permit fee, says priciest ad costs N10m monthly

Lagos State Government dismissed claims that billboard permits cost up to N700 million, saying LASAA only regulates outdoor advertising and the most expensive billboard costs about N10 million monthly.

Lagos State Government has dismissed reports that it charges up to N700 million for billboard permits, calling the allegation false and an attempt to misrepresent the state outdoor advertising regulation s.

The government said the most expensive billboard advertising space in Lagos costs about N10 million per month, stressing that private advertising companies own and operate billboard structures, not the state government. Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso made this statement in response to claims circulating on social media that the alleged high cost of billboard permits caused the absence of New Democratic Congress (NDC) campaign materials on Lagos roads.

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Government Dismisses N700 Million Billboard Permit Claims

The government described the claim as misleading, explaining that the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA) regulates outdoor advertising activities and does not own or operate billboard structures. Billboards are owned by private operators. The most expensive billboard costs about N10 million per month. The government does not run billboards, the statement said.

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The government also dismissed the claim as fake news meant to tarnish its image by mischievous politicians and their social media bullies, adding that they should be ignored and allowed to swim in their ignorance. The statement followed a claim by the Director-General of the NDC Presidential Campaign Council, Ibrahim Abdulkarim, who said Lagos was charging almost N700 million for a license to erect a political billboard.

Speaking during an interview on Nigeria Info FM 99.3 on November 13, Abdulkarim linked the cost to the party limited outdoor visibility ahead of the 2027 general elections and said the NDC had decided to rely more on grassroots efforts, adding: We now decided, let us be our own billboard. Peter Obi is the party presidential candidate.

N7 Million Registration Fee Clarified By Lagos State

Clarifying the regulatory framework, the government said individuals and companies seeking to operate as outdoor advertising practitioners in Lagos must obtain a non-refundable, one-off registration form costing N7 million, register with the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), and fulfil other statutory requirements. It emphasised that the registration requirement should not be confused with permit fees payable for individual advertising structures or the commercial charges for billboard placements.

According to the government, applicable regulatory fees are determined by factors such as the size, format and location of advertising structures, with rates varying across designated zones. It added that billboard advertisements, including political campaign materials, must be displayed on approved advertising structures operated by registered outdoor advertising practitioners with valid LASAA permits. The structures are also expected to comply with established regulations on location, structural safety and environmental standards.

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LASAA Conducts Sensitization On Election Advertising Rules

The government further disclosed that LASAA had recently embarked on public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement on election campaign advertising guidelines to educate political parties, candidates, advertising practitioners and members of the public on the applicable regulations. It stated that the agency responsibility was to administer permits, regulate outdoor advertising and ensure compliance with the law, including campaign-related advertisements.

The statement added that LASAA would remove election campaign communication materials after the electioneering activities to restore the city visual appeal, without imposing any cost on the public. It also stressed that statutory permit fees are separate from commercial costs associated with media placement, production and other advertising services provided by registered outdoor advertising practitioners.

The government assured political parties and candidates of equal opportunities to advertise across the state, maintaining that Lagos remained committed to democratic principles and compliance with established regulations. Lagos will continue to be the bastion of democracy and equal opportunities for all politicians and their parties, Omotoso said. It urged advertisers to comply with established regulations.