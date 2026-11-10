Lagos Court Strikes Out N6 Billion Money Laundering Charge Against Mompha

The Lagos State Special Offences Court struck out the EFCC's N6 billion money laundering case against Mompha, ruling it an abuse of court process.

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has struck out the N6 billion money laundering charge brought by the Economic and Financial Crime s Commission ( EFCC) against social media personality Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, and his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited. Trial judge Mojisola Dada delivered the ruling on a Tuesday, bringing the Ikeja proceedings to an end without a judgment on the substance of the allegations.

The judge found that the EFCC could not properly pursue the Ikeja charge while a related case against the same defendants was still pending before the Federal High Court in Lagos. That finding formed the basis of the decision to strike out the charge, which the defence had challenged as an abuse of court process.

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Mompha Charge Ruled an Abuse of Process

Judge Mojisola Dada held that the EFCC's decision to prosecute Mompha and Ismalob Global Investment Limited while a related case was pending before the Federal High Court amounted to an abuse of court process. The ruling means the Lagos State Special Offences Court will not proceed further with the N6 billion charge.

The judge criticised the commission for running the two cases at the same time, describing the approach as forum shopping. Forum shopping refers to pursuing the same matter in more than one court in search of a more favourable outcome, and Ms Dada treated the parallel prosecutions as a central problem in the case.

Ms Dada also questioned the inclusion of the eighth count in the Ikeja charge. She described that count as an afterthought intended to distinguish the Ikeja case from the proceedings before the Federal High Court, rather than a separate and independent allegation.

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On the allegation that Mr Mompha failed to disclose some of his assets, the judge said there was no intention to conceal the items recovered from him. She noted that he had disclosed them in an extrajudicial statement on 22 October 2019, two days after he submitted an asset declaration form.

Details of the Eight-Count EFCC Charge

The EFCC arraigned Mr Mompha and his company on 12 January 2022 on an eight-count charge. The counts related to conspiracy to launder proceeds of unlawful activities, retention of proceeds of crime, failure to disclose assets and possession of documents containing false pretences.

The commission alleged that Mr Mompha, Ahmadu Mohammed, who is said to be at large, and the company conspired in 2016 to conduct financial transactions worth N5,998,884,653.18 to promote unlawful activities. The charge also included obtaining money by false pretences among the unlawful activities allegedly promoted by those transactions.

During the trial, the prosecution, led by Suleiman Suleiman, called six witnesses and tendered documentary exhibits to the court. Mr Mompha stopped attending court after being granted bail and was represented by his lawyers, Kolawole Salami and Ademola Adefolaju. The defence called no witnesses and instead urged the court to discharge the defendants.

In November 2025, Ms Dada dismissed a no-case submission filed by Mr Mompha and his company. She ruled that the EFCC had established a prima facie case, which required the defendants to enter their defence. The prosecution and the defence later adopted their final written addresses on 30 June, after which the judge reserved judgment.

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Federal High Court Case Shaped the Outcome

The EFCC had also filed a separate money laundering case against Mr Mompha and his company before the Federal High Court in Lagos. In that proceeding, the commission accused the defendants of using company accounts to retain about N32.9 billion suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities.

The existence of these related proceedings was central to the ruling. Ms Dada linked the parallel prosecutions directly to her decision to strike out the case before her court, and the defence's abuse of process argument carried the day in the Ikeja court.

The ruling is the latest in a series of EFCC actions against Mr Mompha. The report notes that he has faced several EFCC prosecutions since 2019 over allegations of laundering billions of naira for cybercrime syndicates and using companies to disguise illicit funds.

What the Ruling Means for Ongoing Cases

The immediate outcome is that the N6 billion charge against Mr Mompha and Ismalob Global Investment Limited has been struck out in Ikeja. The Federal High Court matter, in which the EFCC alleges about N32.9 billion is involved, was the related proceeding at the centre of the judge's reasoning.

The source material does not state whether the EFCC intends to appeal the ruling or how it will proceed with the Federal High Court case. It also does not describe any further court dates in either matter, so the next steps remain those of the parties and the courts involved.

For readers following the case, the key points are the judge's findings on forum shopping, the treatment of the eighth count, and the 2019 asset disclosure. Together, these findings explain why the Lagos court declined to let the Ikeja prosecution continue alongside the Federal High Court proceedings.