A Lagos State High Court has issued an ex parte order restraining Jimmy Odukoya from presenting himself as senior pastor and spiritual head of the Fountain of Life Church. The order follows a dispute over his position after the church board named an interim leader.

A Lagos State High Court has restrained Jimmy Odukoya from holding himself out as the senior pastor and spiritual head of the Fountain of Life Church.

Justice O. O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The order was made in a suit filed by the Incorporated Trustees of the Fountain of Life Church against Odukoya. A certified true copy of the enrolled order was obtained by PUNCH Online on Thursday. The trustees argued that Odukoya had ceased to hold the position following the appointment of a successor by the late founder of the church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, in accordance with the church constitution.

Also read Lagos Luxury Property Owners Face High Service Charges and Vacancies

In the enrolled order, the judge restrained Odukoya, whether acting personally or through proxies, from presenting himself as the church senior pastor and spiritual head. The order stated that the defendant was restrained from holding himself out as the senior pastor, having ceased to hold the office based on the appointment of a successor by the late Founder and Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Church.

Advertisement

The court also restrained him from interfering with the church activities and governance. It ordered that Odukoya, whether acting personally or through any proxies in any alleged capacity as the Senior Pastor of the Church, is hereby restrained from interfering, disrupting, meddling with and obstructing the activities, governance and any other business of the Church.

Both injunctions are to remain in force pending the trustees full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on pre-action protocol. The judge also granted the trustees leave to commence the action under the pre-action protocol, pursuant to Paragraph 4 of the practice direction.

The order was made ex parte, with the document stating that it was without prejudice to the right of the Respondents to apply to set it aside, or to respond fully to the substantive claims, upon being served. It further directed that the originating processes, together with accompanying documents, be served on the defendant, who is to file his response in accordance with the timelines stipulated under the practice direction.

Church Leadership Dispute and Court Order

The reported order comes amid a dispute over who should lead the church founded by Odukoya late father, Taiwo Odukoya. On Tuesday, the board announced that it had removed Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor and named Rotimi Okpaise to lead the church on an interim basis. Odukoya rejected the board decision. The court action is the latest development in the leadership tussle at the church.

The trustees had approached the court arguing that Odukoya had ceased to hold the position following the appointment of a successor by the late founder in line with the church constitution. The enrolled order specifically restrained Odukoya from holding himself out as the senior pastor, having ceased to hold the office based on the appointment of a successor by the late Founder and Senior Pastor of the Church, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Church.

It also barred him from interfering, disrupting, meddling with or obstructing the activities, governance and any other business of the Church, whether acting personally or through any proxies in any alleged capacity as the Senior Pastor. The injunctions will remain in force pending the trustees full compliance with the High Court of Lagos State (Expeditious Disposal of Civil Cases) Practice Directions No. 2 of 2019 on pre-action protocol.

Advertisement

The judge granted the trustees leave to commence the action under the pre-action protocol, pursuant to Paragraph 4 of the practice direction. The ex parte order stated that it was without prejudice to the right of the Respondents to apply to set it aside, or to respond fully to the substantive claims, upon being served.

Legal Proceedings and Service Requirements

The court further directed that the originating processes, together with accompanying documents, be served on the defendant, who is to file his response in accordance with the timelines stipulated under the practice direction. The leadership dispute has drawn attention in religious and legal circles. The church was founded by the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, and the current dispute centers on the process for appointing his successor.

The board announced on Tuesday that it had removed Jimmy Odukoya as senior pastor and named Rotimi Okpaise to lead the church on an interim basis. Odukoya rejected the board decision.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the Nigeria Institute of Sports has banned unauthorised coaching courses and directed federations to seek approval. That development is separate from the church case. The court order remains in effect pending compliance with the pre-action protocol. The trustees have been granted leave to commence the action under the practice direction.

The defendant is to be served with the originating processes and accompanying documents, and he is to file his response within the timelines stipulated under the practice direction.