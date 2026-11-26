The Lagos State Coroner's Court has ordered the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba to release the remains of journalist Pelumi Onifade to his parents for burial within 14 days. The court also issued fresh witness summonses in the inquest into his death.

The Lagos State Coroner's Court has ordered the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Yaba to release the remains of journalist Pelumi Onifade to his parents for burial within 14 days of being served with the order.

The ruling was delivered by the Lagos State District Coroner, Mrs Temitope Oladele, during the ongoing inquest into the death of the Gboah TV reporter. The coroner granted the application filed by the family's counsel, Alimi Adamu, who also represents Media Rights Agenda. The order directs the hospital to release the remains, identified by tag number 1385, to the deceased's parents.

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The coroner directed that the release order should first be served on the hospital, adding that any issues arising from its implementation would be addressed accordingly. Onifade's parents attended the proceedings. His mother, Bose Onifade, adopted her witness statement on oath, which was filed on November 11, 2026, and the court admitted the statement as evidence. Adamu then urged the coroner to direct the IDH to release his client's remains to the family for burial.

Adamu requests release of remains

Adamu invoked Section 29 of the Coroner's System Law of Lagos State, requesting that the court record reflect that the remains had been kept in state custody for forensic and judicial purposes. He said this clarification was necessary to facilitate administrative arrangements, including the resolution of issues relating to storage fees incurred during the prolonged retention of the body. The coroner noted that the circumstances surrounding the custody of the remains were already reflected in the court records.

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The court also issued fresh witness summonses to two persons considered crucial to establishing what happened to Onifade before and after he was shot. Adamu, assisted by Iluobe Adams and Monday Arunsi, informed the court that efforts to secure the attendance of a witness who was reportedly present when Onifade was killed had been unsuccessful.

Lawyer seeks electronic witness testimony

He said the witness had expressed concerns about his personal safety, particularly regarding the authorities and the police, and disclosed that he was experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder. According to the lawyer, the witness could provide important evidence about Onifade's arrest and subsequent disappearance but was apprehensive about appearing in court. Adamu urged the court to allow the witness to testify electronically, with measures to protect his identity and personal information.

He also offered to continue engaging with the witness and provide his contact details confidentially to the state counsel to facilitate arrangements for his appearance. The coroner acknowledged the concerns raised and granted the application for the witness summons to be served through WhatsApp. Another material witness, Jimmy Michael, who was also reportedly with Onifade at the time of the shooting, was equally expected to testify.

Court issues summons for key witness

Counsel to the Lagos State Attorney-General, Adebola Araba, told the court that he had spoken with Michael, who explained that he was occupied with his seasonal Christmas business and could not attend the proceedings. Araba, however, said the witness had not refused to participate in the inquest. Following an application by Adamu, the court ordered that a witness summons be issued and served on Michael electronically.

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The lawyer also identified Gboah TV Director, Michael Oluwajoba Bamiro, as another relevant witness, saying he reportedly arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting. The court approved his appearance at the next hearing, while Adamu undertook to file his witness deposition on oath before then.

The inquest followed a July 19, 2024 judgment by the Federal High Court in Lagos, which directed the Lagos State Attorney-General to investigate Onifade's death, conduct a coroner's inquest to establish its cause, and identify and prosecute those responsible. The judgment was delivered by Justice Ayokunle Olayinka Faji in a suit filed by MRA against the police and the Lagos State Government.

Pelumi Onifade, a reporter with Gboah TV, was shot during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020 and subsequently died while in police custody. His death sparked widespread outrage and became a focal point in the national discourse on police brutality and media freedom in Nigeria. The prolonged legal battles and the recent court orders reflect the complex journey toward accountability and closure for the family of a journalist who lost his life during a period of significant civil unrest.