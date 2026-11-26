A Lagos State High Court has issued a bench warrant for Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after he failed to appear in contempt proceedings tied to the Fountain of Life Church leadership crisis.

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikoyi has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Pastor Jimmy Odukoya after he failed to appear in court in a contempt case linked to the ongoing leadership crisis at The Fountain of Life Church.

Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the order on Thursday, November 26, 2026, following Odukoya's absence from proceedings in a suit filed by the church's Incorporated Trustees. The case centers on alleged disobedience of an earlier court order. The judge also directed that the case file be returned to the administrative judge for reassignment.

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Court Restrains Pastor Odukoya From Church Leadership

The bench warrant follows an order granted on November 18 by Justice Adewunmi-Oshin, which restrained Odukoya from presenting himself as the Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head of the church or interfering with its governance, administration and activities. The legal battle is connected to the disagreement over who should lead the church following the death of its founder, Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, who established the ministry in 1992 alongside his wife, Bimbo.

The dispute became public on November 17 when a faction of the church's Board of Trustees announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor. The trustees relied on a video recording allegedly made in December 2021, in which the late founder identified Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor, while assigning Jimmy an administrative role and responsibility for the church's youth ministry.

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According to the trustees, the recording was not made available to them when Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September 2023, following his father's death. The trustees subsequently named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending the establishment of a substantive leadership structure.

Odukoya Rejects Removal by Board of Trustees

However, Jimmy has rejected his purported removal, insisting that his appointment was unanimously approved in 2023 and that the decision by some members of the trustees was not constitutionally valid. He has maintained that he remains the duly appointed senior pastor of the church.

The disagreement has also resulted in a separate legal battle at the Federal High Court in Lagos, where Odukoya and the church's Incorporated Trustees are challenging the validity of resolutions taken by some members of the board. Odukoya filed a separate suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos against his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya-Ijogun, and seven other church members, asking the court to nullify the resolutions removing him from office.

The latest bench warrant represents another significant development in the dispute, which has moved beyond internal church disagreements into multiple court proceedings. However, the warrant follows Odukoya's failure to appear in the contempt proceedings and should not be interpreted as a final determination of the allegations against him.