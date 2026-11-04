Lagos court sentences undergraduate to 14 years for N27.5m Ponzi fraud

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court sentenced David Ugboko, 27, to 14 years in prison for defrauding investors of N27.5m through a Ponzi scheme, with the sentence reducible to seven years if he restitutes the money within 90 days.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has sentenced David Ugboko, a 27-year-old undergraduate of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, to 14 years imprisonment for defrauding investors through a Ponzi scheme of N27.5m.

EFCC Alleges Ugboko Diverted Investor Funds

The judge handed down the sentence on Wednesday after finding Ugboko guilty of 10 counts bordering on conspiracy, obtaining money by false pretence and retention of proceeds of crime. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, during the trial, told the court that investigations revealed that Ugboko defrauded more than 500 investors of over N1bn through the scheme, using funds from new investors to pay earlier depositors.

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Rather than investing the money as promised, the EFCC alleged that he diverted the funds for personal use, including purchasing a 2006 Mercedes-Benz and commencing the construction of a four-bedroom duplex in Ibadan. The commission said Ugboko perpetrated the fraud between the ages of 20 and 22 while studying at FUNAAB.

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It added that in 2020, the convict assured investors through Instagram that their money would be refunded when investment proceeds improved, even as he allegedly acquired properties with the funds. The commission told the court that Ugboko and Titan Management Limited fraudulently converted N18m belonging to Olukayode Adeola Adebo in 2021. The convict and his company, Titan Management Limited, were also accused of fraudulently converting N1.9m belonging to Oluseyi Damisola in the same year.

According to the EFCC, the offences committed contravened Sections 280 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Ugboko was arraigned by the EFCCs Directorate 2 in September 2023 and pleaded not guilty, leading to a full trial. During the proceedings, prosecution counsel, A.A. Usman, called three witnesses, while the defence called one witness.

Judge Sentences Ugboko to 14 Years

While delivering judgment on Wednesday, Oshodi held that the prosecution had proved counts one to 10 beyond reasonable doubt and discharged the convict on count 11. The judge said the convict had failed to provide a credible account of the investment transactions, adding that he intended to permanently deprive the complainants of their money.

I have considered the remarks you made, especially that you are teaching over 60 inmates while in custody, but for more than five years, none of the victims money has been returned, the judge said. You have shown no remorse for these offences, he added. Earlier, Usman urged the court to order the convict to restitute N27.5m to the victims.

The court subsequently sentenced Ugboko to a total of 14 years imprisonment on counts one to 10, with the sentences to run concurrently. However, Justice Oshodi ruled that the sentence would be reduced to seven years if the convict restituted N27.5m to the victims within 90 days.

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Lagos Couple Sentenced for Estate Fraud

Also, in a separate case before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja, a Lagos couple, Harry Uyanwanne and his wife, Oluwakemi Odia, also known as Kristein Uyanwanne, have each been sentenced to 14 years in prison for defrauding beneficiaries of a deceased mans estate of N67.66million by fraudulently selling a disputed property. The judge ordered the convicts to refund the full amount of N67,659,592 to the petitioner, Olusola Odemuyiwa.

The couple were convicted on three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, and obtaining money by false pretence brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. The defendants pleaded not guilty, leading to a full trial. During the trial, the prosecutor, Fadeke Giwa, called three witnesses and tendered several documentary exhibits. In her judgment, Justice Dada held that the EFCC had proved the allegations against the defendants beyond reasonable doubt and found them guilty on the three counts.

The judge sentenced the convicts to three years imprisonment for conspiracy, one year for stealing and 10 years for obtaining money by false pretence, without the option of a fine. Justice Dada ordered, however, that the sentence imposed on the first defendant be suspended until he is apprehended.

Couple Accused of Selling Disputed Property

One charge alleged that, sometime in 2010 in Lagos, the couple conspired to sell a property at 19, Murtala Mohammed Way, Ebute Meta, Oyingbo, Lagos, for N16 million, falsely claiming the bona fide beneficiaries of the estate of the late Dr Moshood Babatunde Odemuyiwa had authorised them. The charge stated that the defendants knew the representation was false but claimed they had authority to dispose of the property.

Another count alleged that the property was sold to Harry Uyanwanne for N16m on the same false representation that the first defendant had the consent and authority of the estates rightful beneficiaries to sell it. The EFCC alleged that the couple dishonestly conspired to steal property belonging to the beneficiaries of the estate of the late Dr Moshood Babatunde Odemuyiwa. The alleged offence was said to be contrary to Section 285(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.