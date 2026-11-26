Lagos State District Coroner Mrs. Temitope Oladele ordered the Infectious Diseases Hospital Yaba to release the remains of journalist Pelumi Onifade to his parents within 14 days and issued fresh witness summons.

Lagos State District Coroner Mrs. Temitope Oladele has issued a binding order directing the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) in Yaba to release the remains of journalist Pelumi Onifade to his parents for burial within fourteen days. This directive was delivered during a coroner's inquest hearing held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lagos. The ruling marks a significant procedural milestone in the long-standing investigation into the death of the Gboah TV reporter.

Core Order for Remains Release and Investigation

The coroner issued the order for the release of Mr. Onifade's body following a formal application made by Mr. Alimi Adamu, the lawyer representing the journalist's family and the Media Rights Agenda (MRA). Mr. Adamu requested that the court proceed with the investigation into the specific circumstances surrounding the death of the late journalist. The inquest itself was convened pursuant to an order from the Federal High Court in Lagos.

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This legal mandate stems from a lawsuit filed by the Media Rights Agenda against the Police and the Lagos State Government. The lawsuit demanded a comprehensive investigation into the death of Mr. Onifade, who was reportedly shot and died in police custody during the #EndSARS protests in October 2020. The court process aims to ascertain the exact cause of death and identify those responsible for the incident.

Legal Background and Judicial Mandate

The legal basis for this inquest was established in a judgment delivered on July 19, 2024, by Justice Ayokunle Olayinka Faji of the Federal High Court in Lagos. In that judgment, Justice Faji directed the State Attorney-General to ensure an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Onifade's death. The court also ordered the conduct of a coroner's inquest to determine the cause of death.

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Justice Faji further instructed the authorities to identify and prosecute those responsible for the death of the journalist. This judicial directive was a direct response to the civil suit brought by the Media Rights Agenda, which sought accountability from the Police and the Lagos State Government regarding the custody death of Pelumi Onifade. The current proceedings are the direct implementation of that earlier court order.

Witness Summons and Electronic Service Methods

During the November 24, 2026 hearing, Mr. Alimi Adamu highlighted challenges in securing the attendance of key witnesses. He reported that efforts to serve a witness summons on a witness present at the time of Mr. Onifade's death had been unsuccessful. The specific office or location of this witness could not be identified, making physical service impossible. Mr. Adamu noted that telephone contact was maintained with the witness.

The witness reportedly suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and has expressed deep concern for his personal safety, particularly regarding the authorities and the police. He was with Mr. Onifade at the time of the incident and holds relevant evidence concerning the arrest and subsequent disappearance. Due to these psychological and safety concerns, Mr. Adamu requested that the witness testify electronically with his identity protected.

The court acknowledged these concerns and the need to consider the witness's psychological condition. Mr. Adamu prayed for an order to serve the witness summons electronically, which the court granted by directing service via WhatsApp. This innovative approach allows the court to proceed while addressing safety and mental health concerns of the witness.

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Additional Witnesses and Next Procedural Steps

The court also addressed the summons for Mr. Jimmy Michael, who was reportedly with Mr. Onifade at the time of the shooting. Mr. Adebola Araba, representing the Lagos State Attorney-General, stated he had spoken with Mr. Michael by phone. Mr. Michael indicated he was occupied with his seasonal Christmas business and could not attend that day, but did not expressly decline to participate. Mr. Adamu applied for electronic service of the summons on Mr. Michael, which the court granted.

Furthermore, Mr. Michael Oluwajoba Bamiro, the Director of Gboah TV, was present in court. Mr. Adamu identified him as a relevant witness since he arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting. The court granted an application for his testimony to be taken on the next adjourned date. Mr. Adamu promised that a witness deposition on oath by the Gboah TV Director would be filed before that date.

The parents of the deceased journalist were present at the hearing. Mr. Alimi Adamu informed the court that Mrs. Bose Onifade, the mother, had deposed to a witness statement on oath. This statement was filed in court on November 11, 2026, and Mrs. Onifade adopted it as her evidence during the proceedings. The coroner's final order ensures the remains will be released within fourteen days, allowing the family to proceed with burial arrangements while the legal inquiry continues.