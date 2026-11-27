Lagos State has cancelled the November monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday to avoid disrupting INEC's mock accreditation and result-upload exercise, which runs from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm nationwide.

The Lagos State Government has cancelled the November edition of its monthly environmental sanitation exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 28, 2026, to avoid disrupting the Independent National Electoral Commission's mock accreditation and result-upload exercise.

Sanwo-Olu Cancels November Sanitation Exercise

In a statement issued on Friday by the state Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Environmental Services, Gaji Omobolaji Tajudeen, said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu directed the cancellation. He explained that the INEC exercise would take place between 8.30am and 2.30pm, covering two polling units in each of the country's 8,838 Registration Areas.

Also read INEC to Use Pseudo-Ballot Papers Without Party Names in Saturday Mock Accreditation

The governor said the decision was taken because INEC's nationwide exercise would run from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., overlapping with the period scheduled for the monthly sanitation exercise. INEC had announced that the mock accreditation exercise would cover 17,676 polling units across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The commission also clarified that the names of registered political parties would not appear on the ballot papers to be used for Saturday's nationwide exercise.

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"The governor is keen on ensuring that the sanitation exercise which is billed to end at 8.30am does not in any way affect the smooth commencement of the mock accreditation at 8.30am on the same day," the statement said. "He also urged all residents to continue to clean their environment and make it a regular affair and not wait until the last Saturday of the month to do so," the statement added.

Weekly Cleanup Promoted As Daily Responsibility

The monthly sanitation exercise is part of the Lagos State Government's efforts to promote proper waste management, drainage maintenance and environmental cleanliness across the state. The governor urged residents to make environmental cleanliness a daily responsibility rather than waiting until the last Saturday of every month to clean their surroundings. He also appealed to residents to maintain good environmental hygiene and keep their homes, streets and neighbourhoods clean.

PUNCH Online had reported on Thursday that the Lagos State Government dismissed rumours of a postponement of the November monthly environmental sanitation exercise, saying it would hold on Saturday as scheduled. In a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Kunle Adeshina, said there was no basis for postponing the exercise.