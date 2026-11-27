Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu cancels the November environmental sanitation exercise to accommodate the INEC nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has officially cancelled the November edition of the state's monthly environmental sanitation exercise. This decision was made to prevent interference with the Independent National Electoral Commission's ( INEC) nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise scheduled for Saturday. The cancellation affects residents who were initially expected to participate in the cleanup activities traditionally held on the last Saturday of every month.

INEC Mock Election Exercise Details

The Independent National Electoral Commission is conducting a nationwide mock accreditation and result-upload exercise to prepare for the 2027 general elections. The exercise is designed to test election technologies and assess the readiness of personnel and systems across the country. INEC has planned this critical trial to take place between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. The commission will execute this exercise in two polling units located in each of Nigeria's 8,838 registration areas.

Also read Mock Accreditation: Sanwo-Olu Cancels November Environmental Sanitation Exercise

Lagos Government Response Clarification

Initial reports suggested the sanitation exercise would proceed as planned, but the state government subsequently clarified its position. On Thursday, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment dismissed rumors of a postponement, insisting the November exercise would hold between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. The ministry stated that First Lady Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu would lead some state officials during the exercise. They also confirmed that the event would be monitored across the entire state to ensure compliance.

Conflict Over Timings and Logistics

Despite earlier statements, Governor Sanwo-Olu directed the cancellation after reviewing the potential logistical conflicts. Gaji Tajudeen, the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Environmental Services, released a statement on Friday explaining the governor's rationale. The governor wanted to ensure that the sanitation exercise, scheduled to end at 8:30 a.m., did not clash with the commencement of the INEC exercise at the same time. The coordination failure prompted the immediate stoppage of the planned cleanup activities.

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Permanent Secretary Statement Analysis

Gaji Tajudeen issued a formal statement confirming the cancellation and the reasons behind it. The statement was signed by Kunle Adeshina, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources. The document emphasized that the timing of the INEC exercise posed a direct conflict with the sanitation schedule. Officials sought to avoid any disruption to the electoral commission's preparations for the upcoming 2027 elections.

Public Guidance and Future Expectations

The Lagos State government has urged residents to maintain clean surroundings on a regular basis. Officials advised citizens to engage in waste management and environmental hygiene throughout the month rather than waiting for the designated last Saturday. The monthly exercise is part of the Lagos government's broader efforts to promote environmental cleanliness. However, this specific November event has been suspended to prioritize the electoral commission's technological testing and accreditation trials.