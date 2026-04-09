The Federal Government has approved the rerouting of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway to pass through Ogoniland to pay tribute to the late Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry, recognizing his contributions to national development and infrastructure projects. The decision was announced during a Night of Tribute in Abuja, where the Minister highlighted Senator Mpigi's integrity, impact, and instrumental role in resolving challenges on key road projects.

The Federal Government has decided to reroute the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway through Ogoniland , a significant gesture made in memory of the late Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry . This announcement was made during a Night of Tribute held in Abuja, where the Minister, Umahi , spoke passionately about the late Senator's contributions and impact on the nation.

Umahi highlighted the profound loss felt by the country, recalling Senator Mpigi’s unwavering dedication to national progress, his reputation for integrity, and his ability to bridge divides within the Senate. The decision to reroute the highway serves as a lasting tribute to Senator Mpigi's legacy, ensuring that his memory and contributions are forever etched in the nation's infrastructure. The Minister underscored that Senator Mpigi’s influence extended far beyond his constituency, citing impactful projects he championed across various states including Lagos, Ogun, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kano. This widespread impact showcased his commitment to national development, transcending regional boundaries and demonstrating a true national perspective. The rerouting of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is not just a change in route, it is a conscious decision to recognize the late Senator's impact and show the government’s appreciation for his efforts. The project’s modification reflects the high regard the government holds for Senator Mpigi’s dedication and service to the country.\During the tribute, Umahi praised Senator Mpigi as a man of exceptional integrity, emphasizing that his word was his bond, a rare quality in the political arena. He also highlighted the late Senator's crucial role in resolving challenges encountered during the implementation of key road projects, including the Bodo-Bonny Road and the Eleme-Onne section of the East-West Road in Rivers State. These achievements underscore Senator Mpigi’s dedication to infrastructure development and his ability to navigate complex issues to ensure project success. The Minister detailed how Senator Mpigi's work was central to the resolution of problems in the projects, proving his commitment to infrastructure growth. The recognition of his efforts through the highway rerouting is a clear demonstration of the Federal Government's recognition of his value. Furthermore, Umahi spoke of the support the Federal Government has pledged to the bereaved family, promising to keep alive Senator Mpigi’s developmental vision. This commitment reflects the government’s dedication to honor Senator Mpigi’s vision. He prayed for the repose of Senator Mpigi’s soul and encouraged Nigerians to draw inspiration from his legacy of integrity, patriotism, and service. This encourages people to follow Senator Mpigi’s example and highlights the qualities the nation should cherish and strive for.\The decision to reroute the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway through Ogoniland, as approved by President Bola Tinubu, is a symbolic gesture. It is aimed at memorializing Senator Mpigi’s contributions to the nation and the people of Ogoniland. It recognizes Senator Mpigi’s dedication to public service and his positive influence on road projects in Nigeria. This decision goes beyond mere recognition, it is a symbol of the government’s acknowledgment of his value. This action is expected to have a lasting impact on infrastructure development and the lives of those who will use the highway. The Federal Government has decided to sustain Senator Mpigi’s developmental vision. This shows how they value his vision. This commitment demonstrates the government's recognition of Senator Mpigi’s significant role and his influence on the nation. The government’s continued support underscores its dedication to the principles that Senator Mpigi stood for, encouraging integrity, patriotism, and service. This act is not simply about changing the highway’s course, but about enshrining a legacy of public service and ensuring that Senator Mpigi's contributions are remembered for years to come





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Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway Senator Mpigi Barinada Barry Ogoniland Infrastructure Federal Government Road Projects Tribute Umahi Nigeria

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