The Federal Government opens the first bridge on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, featuring an innovative flyover with a U-turn, marking a major infrastructure milestone.

The Federal Government has officially inaugurated the initial bridge section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, introducing a highly engineered flyover structure designed with a unique U-turn capability. This significant infrastructure development allows motorists to transition from the main carriageway into a service lane, where they can execute a U-turn at the apex of the new flyover. The opening marks a pivotal moment in the expansion of Nigeria's coastal transport network, enhancing connectivity and offering drivers new routing options between Lagos and Calabar.

Innovative Design Enhances Traffic Flow

Engr Dave Umahi, the Minister of Works, inspected the newly completed project on Sunday and praised the structural ingenuity that defines this first segment. He described the flyover as an aesthetic masterpiece that serves as a testament to the capabilities of the Ministry of Works under the administration of President Bola Tinubu. The design enables seamless traffic management by allowing vehicles to detour efficiently without disrupting the primary flow of the coastal highway, showcasing a level of engineering sophistication that Umahi termed out of this world.

Also read Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: First Bridge Unveiled with Innovative U-Turn Flyover

Umahi emphasized that the visual appeal of the structure is particularly striking when illuminated, noting its potential to serve as a landmark for the nation. The innovative U-turn mechanism addresses previous logistical challenges in the area, providing a practical solution for drivers who need to change directions quickly. This specific design feature highlights the ministry's commitment to modernizing Nigerian infrastructure with functional and forward-thinking architectural solutions.

Construction Milestones and Contractor Performance

Section One of the highway, spanning 47.47km by 2 lanes, has been fully completed, while Section Two, covering approximately 53km by 2 lanes, is also finished pending final architectural elements. The remaining tasks for Section Two include the installation of solar lighting systems, underground drainage networks, and pedestrian walkways. Despite these final touches, the core structural work on over 200 kilometers of roadway was achieved within two and a half years.

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The Minister highlighted that this rapid completion rate represents a performance benchmark that no other contractor in Africa has previously matched. He directed specific praise toward Hi-Tech Construction Company, commending their management and the Managing Director for their integrity and performance-driven approach. Umahi noted that the company's focus on execution rather than immediate profit maximization prevented costly variations and delays, which are common in projects traversing difficult terrains.

Broader Infrastructure Vision and Funding

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration's dedication to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, dismissing rumors that the project might be halted upon his inauguration. The government's strategy involves replicating this high standard of infrastructure along the entire corridor from Lagos to Calabar. This initiative is part of a larger portfolio of legacy projects, including the 1,068km Sokoto-Badagry Highway, which is currently over 30 percent complete, and the 465km Trans-Sahara Highway, which has reached approximately 20 percent completion.

Addressing concerns regarding the financing of these massive undertakings, the government maintains that borrowed funds are strictly allocated to infrastructure investment and development. Umahi acknowledged that numerous bidders have expressed interest in tolling Section One to recoup their investments, but the government is currently focusing on finalizing ancillary facilities. These include the installation of CCTV surveillance systems, the construction of rest houses, and the allocation of land designated for future tourism and industrial factory developments.

Environmental Benefits and Future Economic Impact

The project incorporates sustainable engineering practices, including the use of concrete pavement and solar lighting, which qualify Nigeria for potential carbon credit claims under international environmental standards. Furthermore, the coastal alignment offers opportunities for integrating windmill energy generation along the route from Lagos to Calabar. Umahi described the initiative as a win-win scenario for the country, aiming to boost economic activity and regional integration.

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The administration is actively seeking support from the Nigerian public, particularly residents of the eastern region who are based in Lagos, to endorse the continuation of the project. The successful completion of the first bridges serves as a tangible demonstration of the government's resolve to deliver high-quality infrastructure. This development sets the stage for subsequent phases of the highway, promising to transform logistics and travel across the southern coast of Nigeria.