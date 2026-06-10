Lagos Assembly Speaker Rejects Claims of Funding APC Primary Protest

Speaker Mudashiru Obasa denies involvement in protests following Lagos APC primaries, calling allegations baseless and urging party unity.

Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has publicly refuted claims that he financed or orchestrated the demonstrations that erupted after the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary elections in the state.

In a statement issued on Tuesday evening, Obasa described the allegations as baseless, malicious and intended to stir division within the party. He emphasized that he is not a contestant in the contested primaries and therefore has no motive to invest resources in any protest activity. The speaker also urged APC members, supporters and the wider public to stop using his name as a convenient scapegoat for grievances stemming from the primary process.

The controversy arose when a coalition of dissatisfied APC members gathered at the party's state secretariat to protest what they described as irregularities in the primary results. The demonstrators, who came from several local government areas including Badagry, Mushin, Amuwo‑Odofin, Eti‑Osa, Somolu, Ajeromi‑Ifelodun and Oshodi, accused senior party officials of manipulating the outcome to favour certain candidates.

The protest quickly attracted media attention and sparked rumours that the speaker of the Lagos Assembly was behind the mobilisation of the protesters, a narrative that Obasa swiftly denied. He insisted that there is no logical reason for him to allocate financial or logistical support to a protest when he is not personally implicated in the disputed election outcomes. Obasa characterized the circulating stories as a deliberate attempt to create tension and mislead both party members and the public.

He warned that such misinformation threatens the unity of the APC at a critical juncture and could undermine confidence in the democratic process.

"It is foolhardy, malicious, misleading and baseless for anyone to assume or imply that I would import or mobilise protesters from different local governments to the secretariat," he said, adding that any suggestion of his involvement is a calculated effort to distract from the real issues surrounding the primaries. The speaker concluded by calling for calm, urging party stakeholders to focus on resolving the internal disputes through established party mechanisms rather than resorting to unfounded accusations and public unrest





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Mudashiru Obasa Lagos State Assembly APC Primary Elections Political Protest Party Unity

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