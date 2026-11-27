The Lagos State House of Assembly initiated its fourth public accounts review exercise, targeting financial compliance among MDAs. Chairman Kehinde Joseph and Auditor-General Olufunke Tayo-Makanjuola emphasize transparency and accountability in managing public funds for residents.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has officially commenced its fourth public accounts review exercise, signaling a stringent crackdown on financial mismanagement within the state government. This legislative initiative targets ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to ensure strict adherence to fiscal laws and eliminate wasteful expenditure.

Core Objectives of the Fourth Public Accounts Review

Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho Constituency II and serving as the Chairman of the House Committee on Public Accounts, announced the commencement of this exercise on Friday in Ikeja. The primary objective is to enforce transparency, accountability, and prudent management of public funds across all government sectors. Joseph emphasized that the committee's mandate is to scrutinize financial records to verify that government money is expended in accordance with established laws and due process.

Also read FG Launches ₦1.45trn Lagos Ports Modernisation, Targets 48-Hour Cargo Clearance

Joseth clarified that the review process is designed as a routine auditing mechanism rather than an intimidation tactic. He stated that the goal is not to witch-hunt public officers but to ensure that officials properly account for the funds entrusted to them. The exercise is guided by relevant financial regulations, public financial management laws, and the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

Stakeholder Perspectives on Financial Accountability

Joseph revealed that the committee has already reviewed nearly 20 MDAs out of the approximately 210 expected to participate in the exercise. The initial findings indicate varying levels of compliance, with some agencies presenting satisfactory financial records while others breached financial regulations. Affected agencies have been directed to make necessary corrections and provide supporting documents to justify their expenditures.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Olufunke Tayo-Makanjuola, the Lagos State Auditor-General, reaffirmed her office's commitment to promoting transparency through effective collaboration with the legislature. She described the relationship between the Office of the Auditor-General and the House of Assembly as strategic, noting that both entities are the face of the public in ensuring institutional accountability. Tayo-Makanjuola stressed that accountability must extend beyond mere monitoring to ensuring tangible benefits for residents.

Impact on Citizens and Future Legislative Actions

The Auditor-General explained that her office will continue to examine financial records to ensure compliance with the Constitution, Lagos State Financial Regulations, and Public Service Rules. This process aims to determine whether agencies entrusted with government programs are fulfilling their responsibilities and delivering expected benefits to the populace. Tayo-Makanjuola acknowledged that while no person is perfect, established laws provide clear guidelines for accounting for public funds.

Joseth warned that the House would not hesitate to apply appropriate legislative measures against any public officer found culpable of financial misconduct. The exercise is expected to last for two weeks, with Joseph noting that the turnout and participation level from MDAs have been encouraging so far. He reiterated that the ultimate objective is to protect public interest and sustain residents' confidence in the independence and integrity of state institutions.