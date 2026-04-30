Lagos APC Succession Race: Jandor Withdraws, Hamzat Gains Momentum

Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) has withdrawn from the Lagos APC governorship race, paving the way for Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat to emerge as the consensus candidate. The move follows endorsements from key party figures including President Tinubu, Governor Sanwo-Olu, and former Governor Ambode.

The political landscape in Lagos State is undergoing a significant shift as Abdul-Azeez Adediran , widely known as Jandor , has withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) governorship race for the 2027 election .

This decision comes amidst a growing wave of support for the current Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, who is increasingly being positioned as the party’s consensus candidate. Jandor’s withdrawal, announced on Thursday, followed closely after Hamzat was formally presented to President Bola Tinubu by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) as the preferred choice to succeed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This development signals a clear consolidation of power behind Hamzat and a streamlining of the APC’s succession planning in Lagos.

The momentum building behind Hamzat is further evidenced by endorsements from prominent figures within the APC. Former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode publicly expressed his support for Hamzat, praising his commitment to party ideals and his extensive experience in governance. Ambode highlighted Hamzat’s deliberate consultations with party hierarchy and members, emphasizing his loyalty, hard work, and dedication over the past two decades. He expressed confidence that Lagos State would greatly benefit from Hamzat’s leadership and skills.

President Tinubu and Governor Sanwo-Olu had previously signaled their support for Hamzat, creating a unified front within the party. This widespread backing from key stakeholders underscores the strategic importance of Hamzat in maintaining the APC’s control of Lagos, a crucial political and economic hub in Nigeria. The endorsements are not merely symbolic; they represent a concerted effort to present a united front and avoid a potentially divisive primary election.

Jandor’s decision to step aside marks a notable change in the dynamics of the Lagos APC. Having recently defected to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he was the governorship candidate in 2023, Jandor had initially declared his intention to contest the party’s ticket.

However, internal consultations and alignments within the APC quickly shifted the landscape in favor of Hamzat. Prior to his withdrawal, Jandor had advocated for a competitive primary election, cautioning against the imposition of a candidate. His earlier statement emphasized the importance of a credible primary where all aspirants would have the opportunity to participate.

While the specific details surrounding his withdrawal remain undisclosed, it is clear that the overwhelming support for Hamzat and the pressure from party leaders played a significant role in his decision. Hamzat himself acknowledged the weight of the endorsement, expressing gratitude for the vote of confidence and reaffirming his commitment to building upon the developmental progress already achieved in Lagos State.

The situation highlights the complex interplay of power, loyalty, and strategic positioning within the APC as it prepares for the next gubernatorial election





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Lagos State APC Obafemi Hamzat Abdul-Azeez Adediran Jandor 2027 Election Governance Advisory Council Akinwunmi Ambode Babajide Sanwo-Olu Bola Tinubu

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