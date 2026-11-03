Lagos APC Launches Campus Network for 2027 Election Mobilization

The APC Lagos State Campaign Council inaugurates campus captains and a digital platform to mobilize student voters ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Lagos State Advanced Congress of Democrats Campaign Council initiated a strategic mobilization drive aimed at securing youth support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections. This significant political development was marked by the official inauguration of campus captains and the unveiling of a specialized digital platform designed to coordinate youth engagement activities across tertiary institutions.

Strategic Youth Mobilization Mechanism

This organizational initiative was orchestrated by the Contact and Mobilisation (Tertiary Education) Sub-Committee of the PBAT/KOH 2027 Campaign Council. The primary objective is to construct a highly organized network of student representatives and academic staff across various higher learning institutions. This network serves to strengthen the political support base for President Tinubu and the broader Lagos State political leadership structure.

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The inauguration ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Makanjuola Hall located within the campus of the Lagos State University in Ojo. The event assembled a diverse coalition of student leaders, campus representatives, government officials, and university administrators. This gathering underscores the political importance placed on tertiary education institutions as key arenas for voter mobilization and political alignment in the upcoming electoral cycle.

Leadership Perspectives on Youth Inclusion

Honourable Tolani Sule, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education in Lagos State, articulated that the initiative is driven by a critical need to bridge the communication gap between young people and the government. This necessity arose particularly in the aftermath of the 2023 general elections. She emphasized that the Lagos political leadership recognizes the imperative for a more inclusive approach to political engagement, which prompted the establishment of the Contact and Mobilisation Council.

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According to Commissioner Sule, young people are positioned at the centre of this new council's activities. She stated that the inauguration of campus captains represents a deliberate and structured effort to deepen youth participation. This mechanism ensures that students possess a stronger and more formalized voice within the broader political process, thereby integrating them into the governance framework more effectively.

Rasaq Ajala, representing Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, the Director-General of the Lagos APC Campaign Council, delivered a stark call to action. As the Deputy Director-General and Director of the Contact and Mobilisation Directorate, Ajala described students as an influential constituency whose numerical strength has the power to shape electoral outcomes. He urged these student leaders to convert their numbers into tangible political participation by voting for the All Progressives Congress in 2027.

Ajala stressed that student participation is essential to give legitimacy to the decisions made by their party. He argued that appearing en masse to vote for the APC would demonstrate the party's mandate. He also urged the youth to appreciate President Tinubu's commitment to youth inclusion, suggesting that their active support would further strengthen the party's political standing in the next election cycle.

Impact on Electoral Outcomes and Education

Damilola Senayon James, running mate to Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, reinforced the message that young people must demonstrate their political relevance. She stated that the youth must convert their numerical strength into tangible electoral influence. James commended the organizers for creating a platform that seamlessly combines technology, innovation, and youth participation in political mobilization efforts.

Speaking on behalf of Deputy Governor Hamzat, James highlighted his commitment to expanding opportunities for young people. She emphasized the need to ensure their voices are reflected in governance. She stressed that youth participation must go beyond occupying positions and demonstrate the capacity to deliver results. She asserted that the mandate belongs to all stakeholders who work collectively toward achieving political objectives.

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Prof. Olawunmi Badejo, the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, drew attention to the Federal Government's student loan initiative. She highlighted that President Tinubu's signing of the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act creates a new opportunity for students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds. This intervention is designed to improve access to higher education for those who might otherwise struggle to finance their studies.

However, Prof. Badejo noted that access to education must be complemented by policies addressing graduate unemployment. She pointed to Deputy Governor Hamzat's Lagos Promise, which proposes expanding graduate internship and job-placement programs. These initiatives aim to strengthen the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund and provide young professionals with opportunities to serve in government agencies based on competence rather than connections.

Call for Voter Registration and Participation

Prof. Bidemi Bilkis Lafiaji-Okuneye, Vice-Chancellor of the Lagos State University of Education, urged students to take voter registration and electoral participation seriously. She reminded the audience that young people account for more than 60 percent of the population. Therefore, they must recognize their responsibility in determining who emerges as future leaders of the state and the nation.

She encouraged students to abandon the attitude of treating election days as ordinary leisure periods. Instead, she called for them to become active participants in the democratic process. She particularly urged eligible students who have yet to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to take immediate steps to secure them. This preparation is crucial to ensure they are ready to vote in the 2027 elections.