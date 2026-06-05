Lagos APC internal clash over Eti‑Osa Constituency I ticket fuels calls for party leadership intervention

A dispute has emerged in Lagos State after the APC's official candidate list named Saheed Bankole for Eti‑Osa Constituency I, contradicting primary results that saw incumbent Noheem Adams win overwhelmingly. Supporters of Adams staged a protest demanding that the party respect the primary outcome, warning that ignoring grassroots votes could damage unity ahead of the 2027 elections. Party officials maintain the list reflects decisions made by the national committee, sparking a debate over internal democracy versus top‑down control within the APC.

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is facing an internal dispute that threatens to sow discord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The controversy erupted after the party released its official list of candidates for the House of Representatives and the Lagos State House of Assembly on May 25, naming Saheed Bankole as the party's nominee for Eti‑Osa Constituency I. This decision appears at odds with the results of the primary election held in Ajah, where incumbent lawmaker and Majority Leader Noheem Adams was reported to have received 7,638 votes, comfortably beating Bankole, who garnered only 1,225 votes. Election officials declared Adams the winner after a ward‑by‑ward tally, and his supporters argue that the primary outcome reflects a clear mandate from the grassroots membership.

In response, a coalition of Adams' supporters, local community leaders, youth and women groups gathered at the Second Toll Gate in Lekki to demand that the party leadership honor the primary results. Speaking on behalf of the protestors, a spokesperson named Owolabi Yisa urged both the national APC chairman Nentawe Yilwatda and Lagos APC chairman Cornelius Ojelabi to intervene and reverse the party's official list.

He contended that the vote margin was not a narrow victory but a decisive endorsement, citing Adams' long‑standing service, constituency development projects, youth empowerment programmes and strong ties with traditional rulers, market leaders and other local stakeholders. The group warned that overturning the primary result could fracture party cohesion, alienate grassroots supporters and undermine the APC's prospects in the upcoming elections.

Lagos APC chairman Cornelius Ojelabi defended the published candidate list, explaining that the state chapter simply reproduced the outcomes submitted by a committee appointed by the national leadership, and that it had no authority to alter the results. He reiterated that the official list remains the binding decision of the party.

Nevertheless, the protestors called for a review of the matter, emphasizing that respect for democratic processes within the party is essential for maintaining unity and public confidence. They reaffirmed their loyalty to the APC and President Bola Tinubu's administration, insisting that lasting cohesion can only be achieved through fairness, transparency and adherence to the will of party members as expressed in the primary election.

The dispute highlights the challenges political parties face in balancing internal democratic mechanisms with top‑down decision‑making, especially as Nigeria prepares for a pivotal electoral cycle in 2027





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APC Internal Dispute Eti‑Osa Primary Election Lagos Politics 2027 Nigerian Elections Party Leadership Intervention

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