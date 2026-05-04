Lagos APC Grapples with Internal Tensions as Hamzat Emerges as Frontrunner for 2027 Governorship

Early endorsements for Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat are sparking debate within the Lagos APC regarding internal democracy and candidate selection ahead of the 2027 gubernatorial election. The coordinated support from Governor Sanwo-Olu, the GAC, President Tinubu, and the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly is raising concerns among some party stakeholders about a potentially predetermined outcome.

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) is navigating a period of internal discussion and emerging tensions as the 2027 gubernatorial election approaches.

The situation stems from a series of endorsements coalescing around Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat as the preferred successor to the incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. While initially perceived as standard political maneuvering, the swift and coordinated nature of these endorsements has ignited a broader debate concerning internal party democracy, the potential for candidate imposition, and the future distribution of power within the Lagos APC.

Several stakeholders, while remaining largely discreet, are voicing increasing reservations about the process that has led to Hamzat’s prominent position. The momentum behind Hamzat’s candidacy gained significant traction on April 27, 2026, following a private meeting between Governor Sanwo-Olu and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), alongside other influential party figures, held at Lagos House. Sources indicate that Hamzat formally announced his intention to run for governor during this meeting, an announcement immediately followed by Governor Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement.

A high-ranking party official, speaking anonymously, revealed that the governor’s support was anticipated but the timing was particularly impactful. The official stated that Sanwo-Olu unequivocally expressed his confidence in Hamzat’s understanding of governance, his deep involvement within the existing political system, and his demonstrated loyalty. The governor underscored the importance of continuity in leadership for Lagos State, and his statements and demeanor clearly signaled his preference for Hamzat as his natural successor, fundamentally altering the internal political discourse.

Within a day of the governor’s endorsement, the GAC, considered the paramount decision-making body within the Lagos APC, formally endorsed Hamzat, further solidifying his standing within the party. Prior to this formal endorsement, the GAC chairman had reportedly referred to Hamzat as “incoming” during earlier discussions, fueling speculation that the leadership had already reached a decision. Another party leader emphasized the weight of the GAC’s endorsement, stating that its position effectively dictates the direction of the gubernatorial race.

The perception grew that the process was already predetermined, even before other potential candidates had a chance to fully engage. The political landscape shifted further on April 29th when President Bola Ahmed Tinubu convened with GAC members at the Presidential Villa in Abuja and also endorsed Hamzat as the party’s consensus candidate. This meeting, lasting several hours, centered on succession planning in Lagos and broader party strategies for the 2027 elections.

Sources familiar with the meeting’s outcome confirmed that President Tinubu’s endorsement effectively cemented Hamzat’s position within the APC hierarchy. The endorsement was described not merely as support, but as a directive with significant political weight. The message conveyed was a clear alignment of the party leadership behind Hamzat, and for many within the party structure, this was the definitive signal that the selection process was nearing completion.

Adding to this chain of endorsements, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, publicly declared his support for Hamzat, despite earlier speculation that he might also contend for the governorship. Obasa’s decision followed consultations with party leadership, indicating a broader alignment among key power brokers.

However, despite this growing consensus among top party leaders, a significant number of APC stakeholders are expressing discomfort with the unfolding events. Concerns are being raised regarding what is perceived as a top-down approach to candidate selection, with warnings that this could undermine internal democracy if not carefully addressed. A senior APC member, speaking on condition of anonymity, clarified that the issue is not with Hamzat’s qualifications, but with the process itself.

The speed and coordination of the endorsements create the impression that the outcome is already predetermined, potentially leading to discontent among those who believe in a fair and open competition. The debate over whether to utilize a consensus approach or direct primaries has now become a central point of contention within the party, highlighting the internal divisions and the potential for further debate as the 2027 election draws closer





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Lagos State APC 2027 Election Obafemi Hamzat Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governance Advisory Council Bola Ahmed Tinubu Internal Democracy Candidate Selection

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